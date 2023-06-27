Google Teams With iFixit To Offer DIY Repair Parts For Pixel Fold

In recent years, a significant shift has taken place within the smartphone industry as major players have embraced do-it-yourself (DIY) and self-repair programs. This newfound approach signifies a departure from the traditional model of closed systems and proprietary repairs, instead prioritizing user empowerment and sustainability. Samsung has been a major proponent of the self-repair movement and even launched its self-repair program in 2022. The Korean electronics major has since then rolled out this service to multiple generations of Galaxy S smartphones, Galaxy Tab S tablets, and Galaxy Book Pro notebooks.

However, the company is yet to bring the service to its foldable smartphones. Samsung's reluctance to bring DIY repair options to the Galaxy Z Fold and the Galaxy Z Flip phones is understandable, given that foldable phones are considered typically less durable and harder to repair than their candy bar counterparts.

Google, which also announced a DIY program of its own in 2022 in collaboration with iFixit, however, seems to think differently. According to 9to5Mac, a Google spokesperson has confirmed that the Google Pixel Fold — its first foldable smartphone — will join the list of pixel devices that qualify for Google's self-repair program. If true, this would make the Pixel Fold the first foldable smartphone from any brand to support DIY repair options. While this certainly sounds great from a consumer point-of-view, it is pertinent to note that the Google Pixel Fold (along with the Pixel 7a) is yet to appear in the list of devices that qualify for Google's self-repair program. However, this is likely because these two devices are the latest from the company.