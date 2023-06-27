Google Teams With iFixit To Offer DIY Repair Parts For Pixel Fold
In recent years, a significant shift has taken place within the smartphone industry as major players have embraced do-it-yourself (DIY) and self-repair programs. This newfound approach signifies a departure from the traditional model of closed systems and proprietary repairs, instead prioritizing user empowerment and sustainability. Samsung has been a major proponent of the self-repair movement and even launched its self-repair program in 2022. The Korean electronics major has since then rolled out this service to multiple generations of Galaxy S smartphones, Galaxy Tab S tablets, and Galaxy Book Pro notebooks.
However, the company is yet to bring the service to its foldable smartphones. Samsung's reluctance to bring DIY repair options to the Galaxy Z Fold and the Galaxy Z Flip phones is understandable, given that foldable phones are considered typically less durable and harder to repair than their candy bar counterparts.
Google, which also announced a DIY program of its own in 2022 in collaboration with iFixit, however, seems to think differently. According to 9to5Mac, a Google spokesperson has confirmed that the Google Pixel Fold — its first foldable smartphone — will join the list of pixel devices that qualify for Google's self-repair program. If true, this would make the Pixel Fold the first foldable smartphone from any brand to support DIY repair options. While this certainly sounds great from a consumer point-of-view, it is pertinent to note that the Google Pixel Fold (along with the Pixel 7a) is yet to appear in the list of devices that qualify for Google's self-repair program. However, this is likely because these two devices are the latest from the company.
What this means for potential Google Pixel Fold owners
While the majority of Google Pixel Fold users are likely to directly approach Google for repair and service, tech-savvy owners will almost certainly go the DIY route should they encounter issues with their Pixel Fold. The Google spokesperson has confirmed that the Pixel Fold will receive the same degree of DIY support from iFixit as the current crop of DIY-ready Pixel devices. This also means that the Pixel Fold owners will not only have access to detailed step-by-step repair guides but will also have the option to purchase individual spare parts for the phone.
Google currently lists a wide variety of spares for its existing Pixel devices on iFixit, including replacement displays, batteries, adhesives, and even camera modules. In the case of the Pixel Fold, the Google spokesperson went on to add that even the delicate inner folding display of the device will be user replaceable.
There is no denying that the combination of authentic OEM parts and iFixit's extensive repair resources will make life easier for anyone looking at DIY repairs for the Pixel Fold. However, it would be interesting to see how many people actually take up this challenge. With some Pixel Fold reviews already reporting durability issues with its foldable display, we may see a lot of people actually perform DIY repairs on the device once the parts and guides become officially available on iFixit's Google phone parts page.