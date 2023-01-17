Samsung Self-Repair Program Expands To Galaxy S22, Galaxy Book Pro Laptops

"Right to Repair" is a big idea with big consequences for consumers across the technology marketplace. The degree to which a buyer of a piece of equipment can fix, alter, and otherwise futz with what they've bought can be a surprisingly fraught question. Customers tend to want to repair and alter their property however they please, while manufacturers prefer to monetize those repairs, making customers use in-house support services. That conflict has led to legal action more than once, but as of yet there's no firm nationwide standard set by U.S. law.

In terms of corporate culture, Samsung has tended to sit on the fence regarding the right to repair. It has never been as hardline as, say, Tesla, which actively discourages any third-party repairs of its products. At the same time, Samsung models its smartphones and other technology on a proprietary build of Google's open-source Android operating system, deliberately limiting customers' ability to make hardware and software changes to their products (via MakeUseOf).

A recent announcement, however, suggests Samsung may be choosing a side, at least for several of their most popular devices. Here's what we know.