13 Useful Amazon Kitchen Appliances You Can Get For Under $50
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Stocking up a kitchen absolutely doesn't have to cost a fortune. There are plenty of affordable kitchen gadgets on Amazon that work perfectly, and many of them are available for less than $50. In fact, the company stocks plenty of gadgets for anywhere in the home in this price range. Some are of poor quality, some are very good, and some even exceed expectations. You might be cooking nightly meals for a large family, or you could be moving into your first apartment or just trying to speed up time-consuming tasks. Whatever your reasons for seeking out good budget appliances, these Amazon finds might just get you there.
You may also be on the lookout for a high-quality gift at a price you don't mind paying. If that amount is under $50, you've come to the right place. These products are all ideal for birthdays, housewarmings, weddings, or whatever special occasion you want to buy a gift for. It's hard to go wrong with something practical that people will use. These aren't kitchen accessories that will get shoved in a drawer, and they're all easy to use out of the box and relatively compact, too. They won't take up much counter space, and they'll look good while sitting on it. For this list, we've only chosen appliances that have healthy Amazon ratings and review numbers, as well as lots of juicy customer feedback, so you can be sure they are all good-value kitchen gadgets.
Alpha Grillers Meat Thermometer
Nobody enjoys undercooked meat. You're the pitmaster, and those cuts should be perfect every time. To get the results you desire on those Sunday afternoon BBQs, you need a decent meat thermometer. It's a simple tool for checking if food is cooked through without cutting into it, and it solves the problem of those thick cuts that look ready on the outside but are raw in the middle. The Alpha Grillers Meat Thermometer is a highly recommended cooking gadget that gives you a reading in just a few seconds, which means you won't need to hold your hand over the heat too long.
If you're reaching into a smoker or an oven, you can lock that reading in and pull the probe out before checking the number. And if you're grilling at night, the backlit display makes seeing those readings all the easier. Its IP67 water resistance permits rinsing under the faucet, and you can conveniently stick it to a fridge door or the grill thanks to the magnetic back. It scores an impressive 4.7 on Amazon from over 75,000 reviews and has a standard price of $20. Customers mention it's fast and accurate, and they appreciate the value for money.
Disney Mickey Mouse Waffle Maker
You can get the kids involved in the morning for a fun half hour of breakfast waffle making with the Disney Mickey Mouse Waffle Maker. It cooks 7-inch Mickey-shaped waffles in just a few minutes and is excellent value at just $40. Just spray the plates with a little oil, pour in the batter, close the lid, and wait for the indicator light to let you know it's ready. The waffle maker holds a strong 4.7 rating on Amazon, with over 7,000 customers almost unanimously giving it five stars.
It's colorful, easy to use, and cooks up waffles that kids love. It's also good for more than just waffles. If you want to try making some fun pancakes or grilled sandwiches in a Mickey shape, this does the trick for those, too. Customers mention the finished product pops right out without sticking, ensuring cleanup involves just a quick wipe-down. While others mention the build feels sturdy, some say it might not last forever. Still, if you want a simple way to bring a bit of Disney to the table at a price that won't bankrupt you, it does the job without much fuss.
Hamilton Beach Electric Vegetable Chopper & Food Processor
Chopping onions can be a pain in the eyes. They sting and bring on the tears, and it'd be great if there were an affordable appliance to chop them. Thankfully, there is. However, the Hamilton Beach Electric Vegetable Chopper takes care of more than just onions, and it's available at a steal. It's an ergonomic kitchen gadget that makes cooking more accessible, and it costs just $25. It'll take on just about any veg-chopping job with gusto, and over 30,000 customers have contributed to a 4.6 rating. Most believe it to be a convenient timesaver that doesn't take up much space. One user mentioned that it's "compact, powerful, and super easy to use." However, some others say the thin plastic can feel a bit on the flimsy side.
That said, the 350-watt motor and stainless steel blades are anything but flimsy. They cut evenly and quickly, and they can take on more challenging foods like tough nuts. Additionally, there's an oil dispenser on the lid for slowly emulsifying sauces and dressings. Hamilton Beach's trademarked Stack and Press design means you simply put the lid on and press it to get chopping. And when you're done, you can safely wash the bowl, lid, and blades in the dishwasher.
George Foreman Electric Grill
The George Foreman Electric Grill is perfect for small kitchens, and it's ideal for those busy nights when you want something simple yet delicious. It has enough space for about four burgers or chicken breasts — good for a couple or a small family. But it's such a cinch to use that cooking in batches for more people doesn't pose any real problems. It heats up faster than previous models, and you could be sitting down to a tasty burger in less than 10 minutes for some real fast food. Additionally, the sloped surface means grease drains onto the tray while it cooks, which George Foreman claims cuts fat by up to 42%. Food lifts easily off the non-stick plates, and when you're done, they can go straight in the dishwasher.
With a price of $42 before any discount is applied, this grill offers real value, especially when you consider the 4.6 average score from over 30,000 customer reviews. People like how easy it is to use and clean. Burgers, chicken, paninis — everything comes out well. Some customers mention the grill space, which can be smaller than you expect. But for quick meals without a lot of cleanup, it's a more-than-handy option to have around.
Ultrean Digital Food Scale
Digital scales can be small and affordable tools that are ideal for bakers who need accurate amounts of flour and other essentials or anyone working from recipes that require precise measurements. The Ultrean Digital Food Scale does the job perfectly at a price point that's hard to complain about. It's usually priced at $17 for a large scale or $15 for the medium size. However, it's often available with significant discounts applied. It's slim and compact and can stay on the counter without getting in the way. You simply choose your unit, whether it's grams, ounces, or pounds (you can even choose liquid volumes for milk and water), and weigh.
There's a tare function to measure the ingredients without the weight of the bowl or cup included, and the backlit display is easy to see in a dim kitchen. On Amazon, over 17,000 people have given it an average of 4.6 stars. Users mention its measurements are accurate and that its functions are uncomplicated. One reviewer summed it up by saying, "It is so light, so functional, and stores easily in a drawer." However, despite a resounding majority of 5-star reviews, complaints are not absent, with some saying it's too lightweight or that the plastic parts feel cheap.
Nostalgia Electric Ice Cream Maker
If you want homemade ice cream with minimal effort, the Nostalgia Electric Ice Cream Maker is the affordable appliance for you. With its wooden bucket and metal bands, it looks just like a traditional ice cream churn, and using it is pretty straightforward. Just pour in your preprepared mix, layer ice and salt, and sit back and let the electric motor do all the churning for you. Twenty to 30 minutes later, your ice cream will be ready. You can also make gelato or frozen yogurt, or you can experiment by adding ingredients like cookie dough or candies to create your own unique chilled treats.
There's a handle on the side so you can carry it to birthday parties or just to the yard or porch for delicious afternoon cool-downs. Afterward, cleanup is pretty straightforward, and there's a lid and cap so you can store leftover batches in the freezer. The machine averages 4.6 on Amazon, and thousands of reviewers have said their piece. One customer said that the "ice cream was wonderful" and that the appliance was "easy to use [and] not too loud." However, some mention it might not last too long, especially with heavy use.
Elite Gourmet Easy Egg Cooker
When cooking eggs on a stove, getting them done just the way you like them can be a bit of a task. But, if you'll excuse the lame pun, there is some egg-citing news. With the aptly named Elite Gourmet Easy Egg Cooker, boiling them has never been so simple. This excellent little gadget holds up to seven eggs (or a 14-capacity if youdon't mind paying an extra few bucks) and cooks them perfectly to soft, medium, or hard-boiled doneness with little guesswork from you. Just fill it up to match your favorite yolk style and press the big red button. A buzzer goes off when they're done, and from there, you can just peel and eat. Easy.
Many Amazon customers mention they cook consistently well and are easy to peel, with one even saying, "They peeled like a dream." The 7-egg model costs under $15 and averages 4.6 stars from thousands of reviews. Most like how straightforward it is to use and the time it saves on busy mornings. It's not a big gadget, either. It's compact enough for small kitchens, dorms, or RVs, and the lid and tray can go in the dishwasher after. That said, there are mixed opinions about the automatic shut-off; while most say it works fine, there are several who have had problems with this feature.
Turelar 5-in-1 Immersion Hand Blender
The Turelar 5-in-1 Immersion Hand Blender is designed for smoothing out lumpy soups and uneven purees with little effort from you. The 1,100W motor easily handles things like sauces and smoothies directly in the pot or pitcher. All you have to do is hold, submerge, blend, and watch until you get the texture you desire. The variable speed trigger gives you complete control whether you want a gentle pulse or to max out. One customer commented, "The motor is seriously powerful, and the variable speed trigger gives me a lot more control than I thought I'd care about." If you're prone to kitchen disasters, this appliance will at least help prevent you from splattering mixtures everywhere.
There's a chopper for onions or nuts, a whisk for cream or batter, and a frother for milk drinks. Reviewers on Amazon have pretty much given it a unanimous two thumbs up. It gets an overall average of 4.6 from over 4,500 reviews, with many commenting on how easy it is to take apart and clean in the dishwasher. The standard price for this gadget sits at a cent under $50 and offers value that's hard to beat.
Crock-Pot 7-Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker
The Crock-Pot 7-Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker takes any complexities out of cooking a meal. It's the ideal appliance to have when you just want to throw something together in the morning, go about your day, and have it ready by dinnertime. You can fit enough food to serve up to nine people, so it's big enough for large families or when throwing a dinner party. All you have to do is choose the heat setting (high or low) and go about your day. There's a warm setting, too, that keeps the food at the perfect temperature for eating.
Serving is easy; just lift out the ceramic insert and dish out the food. It can go in the dishwasher afterward, too, or you can also put it in the oven if you want to finish the cook with a bit of browning. The standard price is a little over $50, but this slow cooker is usually available with a discount. It's superb value for what you get, and the 35,000+ Amazon reviewers agree. It has a 4.6 overall, with customers appreciating its ease of use, the delicious stews and soups it cooks up, and the time it saves in the process.
Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker
Mornings can be busy, and there's not always time for cooking. When you want something hot and filling in under five minutes, the Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker is ideal. You may have already guessed by its name that it cooks two sandwiches simultaneously to speed things up when you're not only cooking for yourself. All you have to do is add the bread and ingredients (precook the meat) on the bottom plate, and, if you want an egg, crack one onto the top plate. Then just close the lid and let the sandwich maker do its thing.
The non-stick plates ensure removal is a cinch, and cleanup is straightforward, too, with all parts being dishwasher-compatible. The appliance is compact, so you can keep it on the counter; you can also tuck it away in a cupboard if you prefer. It's another one that's priced slightly higher than $50, but it often has a generous discount. The sandwich maker averages 4.6 on Amazon, with reviews numbering in the thousands. One reviewer proclaimed it to be their "new favorite kitchen item," while another said that it "saves some money buying fast food."
Bella Two-Tier Food Steamer
Another excellent appliance under $50 for quickly throwing together delicious meals is the Bella Two-Tier Food Steamer. With two trays, you can pack in different food items without affecting each other's flavor. For example, you can place some fish or dumplings on the first level and mixed veg on the second. Just fill the base with water, switch it on, and leave it. There's an auto shut-off and boil-dry protection so you don't need to watch it constantly. There's also a water-level indicator window that tells you exactly when it's time to refill. Cleanup is simple; all parts go in the dishwasher, and it's compact enough to leave on the counter without taking up much space.
This appliance usually costs around $40, and with an average customer score of 4.5 from thousands of reviews, it offers excellent value. Reviewers mention that it can handle a good variety of food, with one even saying they "made king crab legs in it" and that they "turned out fabulous!" However, some mention the baskets don't have the best build quality and might break after a while. But for the price, most think it's a useful addition to the kitchen.
Nostalgia 6-Cup Electric Fondue Pot Set
The Swiss aren't only useful for army knives. They also gave us fondue, and it's something we should be eternally grateful for. The Nostalgic 6-Cup Electric Fondue Pot is perfect for melting down cheesy or chocolate dips for you to dunk in bread, veggies, meats, fruits, or whatever else you can think of. It's good for desserts, small get-togethers, or for adding something unique to a holiday spread. Just set the temp on the dial to get the perfect melt, dip, and enjoy! If the 6-cup size isn't big enough for you, there's an 8-cup version, too. Both feature cool-touch handles so you can safely move the pot from counter to table. And the six (or eight) forks have different colors on the handles so you don't mix them up in all the excitement.
The 6-cup set is usually priced at $38, but it's another useful appliance you can often find at a discounted rate. Its 4.5 average rating comes from almost 7,000 reviews, and around three-quarters of those are 5-star. One said it "completely transformed [their] social gatherings," while another excitedly commented, "We had a blast dipping bread, bacon, sausages, and veggies in creamy cheese." However, like many appliances in this price range, there are concerns about the build quality. This may be the primary complaint, but it still comes from a minority of reviewers.
Cokunst Electric Wine Opener Set
You can take the hassle out of wine opening with the Cokunst Electric Wine Opener Set. It's battery-operated and can open bottles with traditional corks in around five to seven seconds. It's one of those little-known Amazon gadgets worth trying. The 4-in-1 set comes with a foil cutter to simplify the process even further by removing the seal. Then, just line it up and press the button. It also comes with an aerator pourer to introduce air as you pour for enhanced flavor and aroma. Additionally, you get two vacuum stoppers that will help keep an opened bottle good for a week.
This set usually costs around $19 and averages 4.4 stars on Amazon. Customers mention it saves time and looks good on the counter. Some say it works well for parties or casual use. But reviews are mixed on durability and power, with some reporting it's strong and reliable, while others found it struggled with certain corks. Still, for under $20, it's hard to argue with the value. If you're not interested in all the extras, a single wine opener is available, and it often comes in at under $14.
Methodology
We focused on the highest-rated kitchen appliances on Amazon and only chose one of each product type. To ensure transparency in the ratings and customer reviews, we only considered products with more than 1,000 reviews.