8 Little-Known Amazon Gadgets Worth Trying For Yourself

In a hurry but you can't find your keys? The remote wandered off who knows where on its own? Want to keep tabs on your cat even when you can't see it? All those problems have one solution: a Bluetooth tracker. Slap this keychain-sized device on your easily lost item, pair it with your phone, and you're done. The Tile family of Bluetooth finders, all of which boast a battery life measured in years, also allows premium users to set up alerts that notify them whenever they're leaving a Tile behind. You can even set it up so the alarm won't go off when you're in certain locations or at a certain time, for example when leaving your work laptop at home during the evening.

Tile isn't the only company making Bluetooth trackers, but it is one of the best major Bluetooth tracker brands on the market. From the classic Tile Mate keychain to the wallet-sized Tile Wallet Finder, there's a Tile object tracker for every need, all with years of battery life and Bluetooth connectivity. Alternatives to Tile include Apple AirTag, which, of course, only works with Apple devices but relies on the extensive Find My network and not just Bluetooth. The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 is another great option for those that have the compatible device. While it requires a Samsung smartphone to be of any use, the SmartTag 2 can use the Galaxy Find network, potentially expanding its range by a wide margin.

