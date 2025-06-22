10 Swiss Army Knives For Every Type Of User
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Sometimes, life throws us curveballs, and there's something sexy about being able to pull out a multi-tool from your pocket and say "I got this!" When it comes to multi-tools, there's a reason Victorinox's Swiss Army Knives are top of mind. Although they were originally meant for (literal) battle, Swiss Army Knives have slowly started developing options for everyday carrying. Because of this, it's available in several sizes, ranging from pocket-sized to those that are a little heavier.
While Victorinox has been making multi-tools for a long time, they have never really stopped trying to make them better. And while better is a pretty relative term, Victorinox has truly risen to the occasion. In fact, with so many possible uses for the same tool, Victorinox has taken up the challenge in both the number of tools and the variation of functionality, even within the same model category. These days, there are hundreds of Swiss Army Knives in the Victorinox portfolio, so it's no surprise that the Swiss tool manufacturer even makes sets for users with specific needs, whether for their jobs, hobbies, or even caring for animal friends.
Victorinox dedicates its expertise to everything from office work to outdoor adventures. If you're wondering if there's an option that is perfect for you or someone you love, here are some unique models that might be better suited to your life than the typical Swiss Army knife.
Hunters
Among the options in this list, the Victorinox Huntsman has some of the most variations in terms of color options. As of writing, there are nine colorways that range from the typical red, black, and white to translucent and camouflage options. With over a dozen capabilities, it can do everything from sawing wood to cutting ropes to opening bottles.
The Huntsman can be used as a screwdriver or a wire stripper. For more outdoor needs, the Huntsman has two blades (large and small), a corkscrew, a reamer, a key ring, and a hook. Similar to other models, it also has tweezers and a toothpick that you can opt to replace with alternative tools. To help ease your hunger and thirst, there's both a can opener and a bottle opener.
On the Victorinox website, it generated an average of 4.9 stars with a stellar 96% recommendation rate. And its positive reviews seem to be quite consistent, because on Amazon it also boasts 4.8 stars from more than 1,800 people. It's important to note that not all colors are available on this channel. But, if you want something that's a little more elegant, there is a Huntsman Wood option as well. Apart from being slightly cheaper, this variant is similarly reviewed with an average rating of 4.8 stars from more than 1,100+ users on Amazon.
Office workers
For those who work in the corporate environment, battles have shifted from the fields to the boardroom. Although they're not as violent as before, it's not uncommon to experience a heart-stopping moment during an important presentation in front of thousands of people (or even just your own boss). With this in mind, Victorinox has developed an entire line for the modern office worker, easily identified by the "@Work" brand tag.
Working in the office requires a completely different set of tools from surviving at war. Because of this, Victorinox swaps out the long blades and saws, which may not have been able to make it past your building security. Instead, you can expect things like ballpoint pens, scissors, and even nail files to help you stay well-groomed. The @Work knives include USB drives, among several other Swiss Army Knives which fall under this group as well.
On the official website, there are several options in the @Work lineup that you can choose from, such as the Victorinox@Work, Midnite Manager@Work, and Jetsetter@Work Alox. In particular, the Jetsetter has even won the 2018 reddot design award. However, there are also older models available online. Just make sure that you take note of some of the added maintenance for SAKs with USBs, which includes making sure they don't get any viruses or corrosion damage.
Technicians
In every office, it's common for things to break or stop working exactly when you need them to, like in the middle of printing or when you're trying to use a projector. When this happens, there's always one guy that everyone calls who saves the day. With the right Swiss Army Knife, it could be you. In recent years, Victorinox has developed the Cyber Tool series that fits into the pocket of everyone's favorite office hero. Available in two variants (M and L), the Victorinox Cyber Tool series has more than 30 features designed to support technicians in modern times. Available in the classic Victorinox red, it has everything from hex drives, bits, screwdrivers, pliers, and even ballpoint pens.
On the official Victorinox website, the Cyber Tool L has been rated 4.7 stars and scored a 94% recommendation rate. On the other hand, the Cyber Tool M has a slightly higher rating at 4.9 stars, with all respondents recommending it. On Amazon, the Victorinox Swiss Army Cybertool is priced at $86, and has an average rating of 4.9 stars. Among the positive things that people have said about it include it being the best bit driver they've used on a multitool. That said, some users did mention that even the medium-sized option can be a little too big for everyday use, but that they still think it's worth having on their office desk.
Equestrians
While we already live in a time wherein hydrogen-powered robot horses are a thing, one can't really replace the connection riders have with living, breathing animals. For equestrians, the comfort of their horse companions is well worth any investment. In fact, we've mentioned before how some racing horses even fly on luxury planes, which are modified to give them everything from sawdust to adjustable stall sizes. So, if you or someone else you know takes their horses seriously, the Victorinox Equestrian multi-tool might be a good gift.
The Equestrian is about as heavy as a Hershey's Milk Chocolate XL Candy Bar at 4.5 ounces. It comes packed with a dozen features, including a compact hoof cleaner and wood saw. Apart from this, it has a large blade, screw driver, and reamer, plus typical features like tweezers, toothpick, and a key ring. For long days of riding, it also comes with a corkscrew, bottle opener, and can opener.
On Amazon, the Victorinox Equestrian SAK sells for $65. So far, it has received an average rating of 4.7 stars from horse lovers. Although it has significantly fewer reviews on the official Victorinox website, it does have a slightly higher rating of 4.8 stars, with not a single review below 4 stars. In fact, one user even mentioned that they've bought this particular knife three times already, with their oldest model lasting about two decades (and still working).
Golfers
These days, there's no shortage of gadgets that can make you a better golfer and get your handicap down to single digits. For example, there are tools used to help measure performance, like rangefinders, watches, or launch monitors. Alternatively, there are things designed to guide your conditioning at home, like swing trainers. However, if you're looking for a pocket-sized tool that can be a great companion for your sunrise tee-offs, the Victorinox Golf Swiss Army Knife might be a fit.
Available in three colors (black, red, and blue), the Victorinox Golf Tool even has a cute little golf ball built into its design. Weighing only 2.25 oz, which is just a little more than a golf ball, this knife measures less than 4 inches on its longest side, so it can easily find a home in your bag. Apart from the usual Swiss Army Knife offerings, like blades, scissors, tweezers, and a toothpick, it also has golf-specific tools, like a ball marker, tee punch, and groove cleaner. Of course, it even has a bottle opener, for when you want to break open a cool one at the end of a good game with your friends. Retailing for $80, reviewers have given the Victorinox SAK Golf Tool an average rating of 4.4 stars on Amazon. If you're feeling a little extra, we've got some suggestions for crazy golf cart designs that might make you the talk of the town at your country club.
Cheese enthusiasts
Made in partnership with the Switzerland Cheese Marketing AG, this Victorinox pocket knife is a love letter to two of Switzerland's beloved exports: technological innovation and cheese. With over 700 different types of cheese with no artificial additives, the land of Victorinox doesn't play when it comes to dairy. Knowing this, it's no wonder that the knife maker produced a cheese-specific tool that can save your love in a cocktail hour emergency.
Measuring about 4.4 inches on its longest side and weighing a little over 4 oz, it's one of the bigger options on this list. With eight functions, the Victorinox SAK Cheese knife offers multiple solutions to cheese-related problems. To cut the Emmental, it has a cheese knife with a wavy-edged blade. Afterward, you can use the tweezers to serve it on a platter. Then, you can use the fondue fork or toothpick to get it into your mouth. Lastly, there's a corkscrew and bottle opener option for people who want to pair it with some wine.
On Amazon, the Victorinox Cheese Master Pocket Knife boasts a pretty good average rating of 4.6 stars. Priced at around $60, there's an option to split the payment into installments for qualified buyers, which makes it pretty affordable. On the official Victorinox website, st 80% of reviewers think it's worth recommending, and they have given it a rating of 4.8 stars.
Wine lovers
With life always throwing us curve balls, it becomes increasingly important to celebrate the little victories that come our way. Or, at least have something to make the struggles a little more bearable. For this reason, many people love partaking in Jesus' first miracle and Victorinox makes sure they're equipped to do so at any time with its award-winning Wine Master Wood pocket knife. Designed for wine professionals, casual drinkers, or people looking to impress a special someone on a romantic night out, this Swiss-made wine tool has six features that will help any wine lover.
To start with, it has a beak blade that makes it the perfect solution to those annoying (but necessary) foils. Not only does it have a corkscrew, but it's also designed for people who need to do a lot of work, thanks to its length and five coils. With a two-step lever, you can get enough leverage for your bottle-opening needs. Lastly, it has a blade, of course, for cutting various snacks, like sausages or cheese. The Victorinox Wine SAK won the reddot design award in 2018. And it's not just the critics who love it, since it garnered an average rating of 4.8 stars on the Victorinox website, with 95% of buyers recommending it. Retailing for $195 on Amazon, the Victorinox Wine Master (Olive) has garnered an average rating of 4.7 stars.
Fishing enthusiasts
For a lot of people, there's nothing more relaxing than a day out fishing in the water. Knowing this, it's unsurprising that Victorinox has a couple of tools up its sleeve. Among the options in this list, the Victorinox Fisherman is actually one of the most affordable, as well as one of the highest reviewed. On Amazon, the Fisherman retails for $32.60 and has an impressive rating of 4.8 stars. While on the Victorinox website, the Fisherman has fewer reviews from only 11 people, but has an even higher rating of 4.9 stars. Among its 18 functions, it has a hook disgorger, a fish scaler, and a multipurpose hook. Additionally, it includes screwdrivers, wire strippers, scissors, and rulers. For when you're getting ready to eat your catch and remove the bones, there are two blades, a can opener, tweezers, and a toothpick, all of which are useful. Lastly, there's a sewing awl which has a number of alternative uses.
The Victorinox Angler will set you back a couple of dollars more at $48, but it's also pretty well-liked by buyers. With 18 functions, some key features that fishermen will love include fish scalers, hook disgorgers, and tools to manage wires. So far, Amazon users have rated it 4.5 stars on average. Although it's rated even higher, at 4.7 stars on average, and has a 92% recommendation rate on the Victorinox website.
Sailors
If you love being in the water for more than just fishing, Victorinox has multiple Swiss Army Knife offers for ocean lovers. To start with is the $96.60 Victorinox Skipper, designed for sailing, has a lot of fans with over 350 people giving it an average of 4.8 stars on Amazon. Not to mention, every single reviewer from the Victorinox website who has bought it recommends it. From multiple screw drivers, combination pliers, wire manipulation tools, and a wavy-edged blade, there are a lot of things that make the Skipper perfect for adventurers who deal with a lot of knots and live life on the water. One user even mentions buying it specifically for the Marlin spike, which they said was useful for untangling mud-soaked shoe laces.
Priced at $230, the Ranger Boatsman MW Grip is another sailing setup and is on the higher end of this list in terms of price, but it does have 22 functions that include a shackle opener and lockable blade. Weighing 9.45 oz, it's one of the heaviest models on this list. Available in black and yellow colors with nonslip scales, the Ranger Boatsman MW Grip boasts an average rating of 4.4 stars from over 90 Amazon users and 4.7 stars from 11 people on the Victorinox website.
Professional rescuers
Available in a bright, fluorescent color, the Victorinox Rescue Tool MW is hard to miss. Designed for professional emergency use, even ordinary people can benefit from it. For example, it can make an excellent addition to everything from earthquake supply kits to emergency tools for your car. Priced at $76 on Amazon, it features more than a dozen functions, including a shatterproof glass saw, seatbelt cutter, and window breaker, which will be appreciated by anyone from a professional rescuer to a survivalist. Apart from this, it features a wavy-edge blade, a bottle opener, wire strippers, screwdrivers, a toothpick, a key ring, tweezers, and a reamer. In addition, Victorinox mentions it's designed for optimal usage, whether you're left or right-handed. Plus, you even get a nice nylon pouch you can slot through your belt.
On the official Victorinox website, the Rescue Tool MW has a 4.8-star rating, with 95% of people recommending it. In particular, people rated it highly for its quality and functionality. On the other hand, it's even more popular on Amazon, where over 1,800+ people have given it a similar rating. In fact, one emergency services professional mentioned it was their favorite EDC knife.
Astrology believers
Previously, we've mentioned how the Classic SD is a great Swiss Army Knife option for keychains. But did you know that it comes in cute astrology-themed designs? Although it doesn't have any significantly unique features, the Classic SD Zodiac collection makes a great gift for friends or family who are deeply interested in astrology. Available in all 12 Zodiac signs, the knife comes in a dramatic dark blue with a starry background.
The SD weighs almost nothing, at less than an ounce. Additionally, it's incredibly compact, measuring only slightly more than 2 inches at its longest side. While the Classic SD Zodiac only has seven features, they're all standard for a reason and great for the average person. You can expect to get a small blade, scissors, nail file, screwdriver, key ring, tweezers, and a toothpick. These days, it's no longer available on most platforms, but you can still find it online or from secondhand sellers.