6 Swiss Army Knives That Are Perfect For Your Keychain

Many of us own at least one Swiss Army Knife or perhaps one of the best Swiss Army Knife alternatives that are similar to the popular brand. After all, Swiss Army Knives can be incredibly valuable parts of your tool kit, as they offer a lot of versatility in a relatively small package. You may even have everything you need for a given project entirely within one SAK, which essentially makes it a tool kit you can fit in the palm of your hand.

You can pretty much take the compact-sized Swiss Army Knife wherever you go, which is another reason why many people like to own one. Many models even come with built-in key rings so you can easily add the SAK to the other tools and gadgets you'll want for your keychain — that way you'll never leave home without it. If you suddenly find yourself in need of a sharp blade, or a pair of scissors, or a small screwdriver, you may already have one right on your keyring, depending on the SAK you use.

The company that owns the Swiss Army Knife brand, Victorinox, divides its Swiss Army Knives into three sizes: small, medium, and large. Of these, some of the smallest models — which are about the size of your thumb — make especially great keychains. These smaller SAKs vary in the types of implements they're equipped with, however, so you'll want to choose carefully. Here is a more detailed look at six Swiss Army Knives that are perfect for your keychain, based on their functionality and cost, as well as my own personal experience and that of others who've purchased and used the tools. More information on how these SAKs were evaluated can be found at the end of this list.

