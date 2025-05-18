5 Of The Craziest Golf Carts Ever Designed

If you even casually follow the world of car customization, you know that customizers can do some pretty crazy things to their vehicles. You might even know that they don't always focus on transforming run-of-the-mill automobiles. But you may not know that a certain sect of customizers work largely in much smaller-scaled vehicles like golf carts. Yes, there is, in fact, an entire subset of customizers whose art is undertaken in the golf cart medium. And yes, some of the work they've done in that medium is absolutely stunning.

There is, of course, another side of the golf cart customization world, as some of those who indulge in the practice sometimes take their creative vision well above and beyond what many average citizens might deem reasonable. But one could easily argue that pushing their vision beyond the realm of reason is sort of the point for many of the more passionate purveyors of golf cart customization.

Showing off their skill is, after all, one of the biggest reasons folks start customizing vehicles to begin with. For the record, the golf carts we've assembled for this list are well worth showing off, and we are more than happy to put them on display for all to see. Here are five of the craziest golf carts we've ever laid eyes on.

