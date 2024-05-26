Did You Know Harley-Davidson Used To Make Golf Carts? Now They're Collectibles

A golf cart doesn't exactly inspire feelings of speed and power, and exists for a very singular purpose: gently zipping players across the smooth, easy greens of a golf course to retrieve a ball hit astray. Harley-Davidsons conjure images of freedom, daring, speeding down the road, not meandering across a lawn in a private club at 15 mph. But in 1963, Harleys were doing just that when the company produced their own three-wheeled version of the golf cart. It was a striking move for a company producing motorcycles for decades prior.

Sporting a black and orange frame, the 1963 model included a 245 cc dual-cycle single-cylinder air-cooled engine, a steering bar instead of a steering wheel, and a rear body that lifted to reveal the engine compartment, according to Golf Cart Garage. It was a design that became popular with golfers, and many could be seen careening around courses throughout the 1960s and 70s with their Harley-Davidson golf carts, likely upstaging the other carts.