12 Tech Accessories Every Golfer Should Have In Their Bag
Golf, a sport that is celebrated for its elegance and precision, has continued to evolve over the years. As technology continues to form a part of our everyday lives, it has also found its place on the golf course. It's no surprise then that the two have intertwined of late, enhancing the game and taking it to new heights.
In the following article, we will explore 12 tech accessories every golfer should have in their bag. From GPS watches that can help you navigate the front, back, and center of the green, to rangefinders that can estimate course distances, these accessories will potentially enhance your overall experience. Furthermore, we have also included a few tools that might address mistakes you're unknowingly making, as well as gadgets to capture your favorite moments.
So, whether you're a casual or a veteran on the field, it's never too late to improve your form and innovate your gameplay.
SALTED Smart Insole
SALTED Smart Insole is a unique golf coaching solution aimed at improving your driving distance. By utilizing four built-in pressure sensors, it can accurately measure a user's foot pressure, gait pattern, muscle movement, and bodyweight imbalance. When paired via Bluetooth to the SALTED Golf app, users are provided with real-time feedback in both intuitive graphics and audio. Once you or your coach have reviewed your data (including the center of gravity and swing balance stats), adjustments can then be made during practice. For those of you who don't have access to coaching, don't worry — the app can also guide you through the optimal swing balance, as well as recommend personalized exercises to improve your form.
One of the best features of the SALTED Insoles is their versatility. They can be inserted into any pair of sneakers or golf shoes and can be used whenever and wherever you go. The SALTED Smart Insoles also boast a battery life of up to 72 hours, ensuring you can play for hours without any interruptions. Charging is just as convenient, thanks to the wireless magnetic charging system which can be accessed via a small flap on the insole.
The SALTED Smart Insoles are not only ultra-thin, lightweight, and comfortable, but they are waterproof, sweatproof, and dust-resistant (IP68-certified). In other words, they're suitable for use in various weather conditions and can be hand washed, guaranteeing cleanliness and longevity. Note that when selecting a size, it is recommended that you choose one that is a half size smaller than you usually wear. For example, if you are a U.S. 9.5, a U.S. 9 would be ideal.
Phigolf 2 Portable Golf Simulator
If you'd like to keep your muscles moving in the off-season, look no further than the Phigolf 2 Portable Golf Simulator. With a live feedback system that can check your swing frequency, shot distance, and more, Phigolf 2 can analyze your data, track your progress, and potentially improve your skills from the comfort of your home.
The Phigolf 2 package comes with a trainer club that resembles a real golf club, as well as a 9.8-gram motion sensor. (The motion sensor can also be inserted into a normal golf club). Once unboxed and assembled, users will need to download the Phigolf app on either their smartphone or smart TV. It's recommended to use a larger display to see the visuals correctly.
In terms of actual gameplay, the Phigolf app provides 10 free courses that can be played locally or online. There are a number of modes, but most users will likely favor basic range practice. Here you will pick a target distance, add in selected variables, and simply swing away. After the shot, Phigolf will analyze your swing and provide you with a spreadsheet of data metrics, in addition to a visual representation of the swing plane.
As for how accurate the Phigolf 2 is, that's up for debate. The trainer club is shorter than most real golf clubs, and the lack of an actual ball might impact data when compared to a real-life golfing experience. With that said, it's still a great entertainment device that can warm up your swing, wherever you are.
GoPro HERO9
The GoPro HERO9 is an action camera that offers plenty of features tailored to golfers. With its exceptional 5K video resolution, golfers can capture their swings and the course in remarkable detail, even while zooming in. The HERO9's 23.6MP sensor guarantees lifelike image sharpness, fluid motion, and in-camera horizon leveling, ensuring shots are always perfectly framed.
Raw specifications aside, what has always made the GoPro brand stand out from other cameras is its fast-paced sport-focused features. The HERO9 is no exception — for example, SuperPhoto enhances image processing by automatically selecting the optimal settings to ensure stunning shots without hassle. Moreover, with front and rear displays, golfers can frame their shots accurately, while having access to all controls.
For golfers looking to capture and share their rounds in real-time with friends, family, or fans, the HERO9 also supports live streaming at a 1080p resolution on the GoPro app. The HyperSmooth stabilization add-on ensures the picture quality remains smooth and immersive as if viewers are with you on the course. Additionally, if you'd like to prioritize analyzing and reviewing your swings, the Hindsight feature will ensure no magical golfing moment is missed. Hindsight will capture video from 30 seconds before the record button is pressed, preserving those unexpected moments.
In terms of battery duration, GoPro claims that the HERO9 offers 30% longer life compared to its predecessor. With that said, at just 1720mAh, the battery may only last an hour when continuously recording at a 5K video resolution. Users should therefore invest in an additional battery pack if they'd like to capture content continuously throughout the day.
JBL Endurance Race earbuds
Many athletes nowadays listen to music while practicing their favorite sport. Wireless earbuds in particular are easy to use, allowing users to get in the zone and stay motivated while they play. Additionally, they can also provide a sense of privacy, as you tune out external distractions while still being able to answer calls should an emergency arise. While there are many wireless earbud options to choose from, the JBL Endurance Race earbuds have all the features a golfer could want.
Like most JBL products, the Endurance Race earbuds have their signature bass sound. The 6mm dynamic drivers deliver bold sound and rich bass, allowing you to feel the music in every swing. To ensure you're still aware of your surroundings, JBL has also included a Smart Ambient feature that keeps you alert to your environment, allowing you to hear important sounds on the golf course.
Speaking of the golf course, the Endurance Race earbuds are designed to withstand the elements. Whether it's rain or sunshine, the IP67 rating is both waterproof and dustproof. Their Twistlock frame also provides a comfortable secure fit, ensuring they will never fall out, no matter how fast or hard you swing your golf club.
As an added bonus the Endurance Race earbuds are compatible with Android and Apple iOS. Users can make crystal clear calls using the built-in dual beamforming mics, or access their favorite voice assistant using the tap controls. Keep in mind that the earbud's battery life is limited to 10 hours, but you can get an additional 20 hours from the case.
Garmin Approach S10
Garmin is well-known for producing some of the best watches in the golf industry. One of its best creations is the streamlined Garmin Approach S10, which is an excellent entry-level option for those on a budget. The Approach S10 can deliver accurate yardages to navigate the front, back, and center of the green, while also identifying potential hazards and challenging doglegs. Even more impressive are its 41,000 preloaded courses worldwide, which continues to increase with free lifetime updates.
As an entry-level GPS golf watch, the Approach S10 is easy-to-use. Users simply need to turn it on, select the course, and head to the first tee. Once you have completed a hole, the Garmin Approach S10 will automatically transition to the next. As a welcomed extra, the Approach S10 also allows provides users with a summary of their round, showing the total distance and time played. They can then upload the scorecards to Garmin Express to track their progress throughout the season, or, compete in weekly leaderboards and tournaments using the Garmin Golf app.
Now, for those worried that the Garmin Approach S10 might impact their swing, you'll be pleased to know that the strap is actually quite comfortable. The lightweight design is not cumbersome, and you'll likely forget it's even there. That's also not to say the Approach S10 isn't durable — the ATM rating is water resistant up to 50 meters. Oh, and the sunlight-readable display ensures there's no glare even on the hottest of days. As for battery life, you're looking at 12 hours in GPS golf mode.
Garmin Approach CT10 sensors
As mentioned above, Garmin has consistently created some of the best GPS golf products over the years. What's more impressive is that the brand has also made a golf eco-system where different kinds of products can integrate and interact with each other. One of these exciting combinations is the Garmin Approach CT10 sensors, paired with a Garmin GPS golf watch, such as the Approach S10.
The Garmin Approach CT10 sensors are a club tracking system that screws into the top of your grips. When the sensors have been installed and paired with your Garmin golf watch and Garmin golf app, all you have to do is choose the course you want to play. The CT10 sensors will take a few seconds to register what club you're using, and will then display your typical yardages in addition to your tendencies off the tee. Once you start swinging, you'll be able to return to your watch/app and analyze the accuracy of each stroke.
Like many Garmin products, the CT10 sensors will gather data which you can then review within the Garmin Golf app. You can track strokes gained, view stats like the PGA, and compare your data to other players. The Garmin CT 10 sensors are therefore a great way to identify your bad habits, such as hitting too long or leaving shots short. By knowing exactly what's going on, you can adapt, as your game changes from season to season.
As for the CT10 sensor's overall longevity, Garmin states that the on/off feature should provide a battery life of up to four years.
Voice Caddie VC300SE
The Voice Caddie VC300SE is a voice-directed golf GPS rangefinder. While it may not have a built-in screen like its competitors, this ultralightweight device is sleek, compact, and best of all, hands-free. With its clip-on nature, the Voice Caddie VC300SE allows you to attach it anywhere you like, from the peak of your cap to your belt.
When you first turn the Voice Caddie VC300SE on, you'll hear a voice prompt telling you the current battery status. A full charge is approximately two hours, and the battery lasts approximately eight hours in GPS mode. The device will then automatically detect the course you're on, and prepare information based on your location.
The Voice Caddie VC300SE is capable of providing the distance to the center, front, and back of the green at the press of a button. Before taking your next swing, for example, you can click the "Main Button" and a voice prompt will say "Hole number one, center, X yards." Additionally, you will also be able to find out the shot distance. Clicking and holding the main button will initiate "Measuring the shot distance," followed by "The shot distance is X yards, hole number one, center, X yards." The unit of measurement can also be changed from yards to meters if necessary.
In terms of its GPS coverage, the VC300SE comes preloaded with more than 30,000 golf courses worldwide. Users can also update their golf course data with the VC manager, which is free to download.
Swing Caddie SC300i
If you're serious about golf, you've probably considered getting a launch monitor. With that said, these devices are usually expensive, and if you're the average player, you might not be willing to spend thousands of dollars. Thankfully, as technology progresses and more competitors enter the market, prices eventually become somewhat affordable. Enter the Swing Caddie SC300i, the sub-$500 portable launch monitor that offers exceptional value.
In terms of what the Swing Caddie SC300i can measure, the list includes carry distance, swing speed, ball speed, smash factor, apex (max height), and launch angle. These metrics are measured using the Doppler radar technology and calibrating atmospheric pressure sensors which are incredibly accurate and reliable. As for how easy the Swing Caddie SC300i is to use, well, that's one of its best-selling points. There's not much assembly required — you'll simply need to turn it on, place it behind you, and swing away. Once you're finished, your data will be displayed.
As for the display, the SC300i comes with a built-in LCD screen that is bright and vibrant, making it perfect for all lighting conditions. It is accompanied by a voice output feature, which can call out shot distance. This of course is a great alternative if you want to stay in rhythm without having to look at the screen constantly.
The Swing Caddie SC300i also has an app that can be paired with the unit. But, unlike many other launch monitors, it isn't really necessary. It just provides additional information such as spin rate. Finally, in terms of battery life, you're looking at approximately 20 hours per charge cycle. Voice Caddie has even gone so far as to add a portable charger for added convenience.
Gogogo Sport Vpro GS24 Rangefinder
The Gogogo Sport Vpro GS24 is a laser rangefinder that can help you measure distances on the golf course. By looking through the scope, the GS24 will magnify your chosen target and shoot a laser beam to determine the exact distance from where you're standing. As possibly the most budget-friendly option within its "laser rangefinder" category, the GS24 is an inexpensive tool to improve your skills, while also helping you learn which golf club is best in certain situations.
Appearance-wise, the GS24 is quite simple and easy to understand. It has a plastic exterior with two buttons at the top (the first to select modes, and the second for power and shooting). There's also a Slope switch that can be activated to take into account the angle of the terrain between yourself and the target. This, however, can be turned off, making the GS24 legal for tournament play.
As for performance, the Vpro GS24 can be used from upwards of 650 yards and has three different modes. The first mode measures distance only, the second mode uses pin-seeking technology that will vibrate once a flag is located, and the third mode measures the speed of a moving target. As the GS24 is also a "hunting" range finder, you likely won't be using mode three on the course. Unfortunately, the Gogogo Sport Vpro GS24 is battery-powered and requires two AAA batteries. These, however, are not included.
Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor
The Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor (Rapsodo MLM) was the first launch monitor to use the power of an iPhone or iPad to provide instant video replays, an active shot tracer, and feedback on various points of data. By utilizing your iPhone or iPad camera and the Rapsodo MLM's Doppler radar, the device can provide professional-level accuracy on club speed, ball speed, carry distance, launch angle, launch direction, total distance, and smash factor.
Before using the Rapsodo MLM, you'll need to pair it with your Apple device and install the Rapsodo MLM app. You'll then have to navigate through the app, select net or outdoors, and confirm your location on the satellite map. Once you successfully orientate your shot direction with the satellite map, you can place the Rapsodo MLM behind you with your Apple product propped up. Now that you're lined up, all that is left is to swing away.
Similar to the Swing Caddie SC300i, there is a voice output feature that can announce your distance, launch angle, and ball speed. However, unlike the SC300i, there is no built-in screen, so the app is mandatory on the Rapsodo MLM. Some of the best app features include; video playback, which lets you view every shot you take (making it easy for you to spot the differences in your swing); shot tracer, which follows your ball from launch to landing like those in the PGA broadcasts; and finally, GPS Mapping and Smart Club Recognition which provides a view of where your shots land and what club was used.
Insta360 Go 3
If you're a golfer looking for an action camera that is incredibly compact, the Insta360 Go 3 should definitely be on your list. This tiny camera weighs 35.5 grams, measures 1 by 2.1 by 0.9 inches, and can be attached to various objects, including yourself using its unique magnetic pendant design. Golfers can easily attach it to their shirt or hat, and capture creative angles at a 2.7K resolution. Alternatively, the Insta360 Go 3 can also record in 1440p up to 50 frames per second, or, in slow motion at 120 frames per second at a 1080p resolution.
But an action camera that can attach to your shirt or hat will produce shaky footage, right? Well, surprisingly not. The Insta360 Go 3 has Flowstate Stabilization and Horizon Lock features that ensure your shots remain clear, level, and steady. This is especially beneficial for golfers who want to analyze their swings and overall technique in POV or share the action with others. Additionally, if you're worried you'd need to constantly manage the device, there's also Voice Control 2.0 support. Simply tap a button, capture your favorite moment, and say "Stop recording" when you're done.
On top of the action camera itself, the Insta360 Go 3 bundle also includes an "action pod" which features a 2.2-inch touchscreen display. The action pod offers remote control and live preview, so your golf buddy (or coach) can see exactly what you're doing. Other notable features and extras include an IPX8 waterproof rating of up to 16 feet, AI-powered auto-editing in the Insta 360 app, and a mini two-in-one selfie stick and tripod.
DJI Avata Fly Smart Combo
The DJI Avata Fly Smart Combo is an advanced drone system for golfers who aspire to take their golfing experience to new heights (literally). As long as your club has no rules or regulations against drone usage, the DJI Avata can provide valuable information. For example, instead of using GPS-enabled devices to study the layout or potential hazards of each hole, you can get a first-person view from above.
Camera-wise, the DJI Avata features a 1/1.7-inch 48-megapixel CMOS sensor that can capture footage in 4K at 60 frames per second. This footage is transmitted to the included FPV Goggles V2 and displayed in a live 1080p resolution. The drone itself has onboard memory, which can record for approximately 20 minutes, but there is an option to add a microSD card to extend playtime. As for the battery itself, the flight time is around 18 minutes on a full charge.
Now, as a golfer, you likely don't want to be fiddling with complicated controls all day. Therefore, the included DJI Motion Controller makes one-handed flying very easy. With its simple controls, you'll just need to pull the trigger to go forward, tilt the controller to go up or down, or swivel your wrist to turn. (Note that the Motion Controller is designed for right-handed people only.)
In terms of size, the drone itself is palm-sized and agile, so it can easily fit in your bag, while also being capable of maneuvering through gaps and branches. Its sturdy design is also quite durable, capable of surviving multiple crashes on the grass, so if it's you're first time flying, you can learn with confidence.