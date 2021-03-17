Garmin adds new Approach golf wearables and rangefinder

Garmin is probably best known for its line of GPS devices that are used in cars and other vehicles all around the world. The company also makes a line of wearables aimed at outdoors enthusiasts and sports fans. The company has announced three new smartwatches for its Approach range aimed directly at golfers.

Garmin’s new wearables include the Approach S42 smartwatch, Approach S12 watch, and Approach G12 rangefinder. The S42 has features and capability for both golfing and use off the course. It has a 1.2-inch color touchscreen display that includes AutoShot round analyzer to track and automatically record shot distances. With smartwatch functionality, it can provide smart notifications and count steps, track sleep, record calories, provide vibration alerts, and more.

Garmin says the Approach S42 is good for up to 15 hours per charge in GPS mode and up to 10 days in smartwatch mode. The Approach S12 is designed with interchangeable quick release bands and has a unique round design with a 1.3-inch sunlight readable, high-resolution display. It can be paired with the Garmin Golf app on a compatible smartphone to deliver wireless updates for the player’s most frequently played courses. It has an internal rechargeable battery good for up to 30 hours in GPS mode.

The Approach G12 GPS rangefinder has a thin and compact design utilizing a 1.3-inch high-resolution sunlight-readable display good for up to 30 hours on a single charge. It has an integrated clip lanyard loop to be attached to a pocket or golf bag. It has no smartwatch functionality and is solely designed for use on the golf course.

Garmin is offering the Approach S42 GPS golf smartwatch for $299.99. The Approach S12 GPS golf watch sells for $199.99. Garmin’s Approach G12 GPS golf rangefinder sells for $149.99.