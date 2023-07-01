5 Android Apps Every Golfer Should Have Installed

Technology has certainly found itself a welcome home on the links as golfers everywhere use a wide range of science-based approaches to improve their game — just like the pros!

From intelligent course management tools to GPS and rangefinders, data-based apps offer a wealth of potential improvement points for golfers across the spectrum of experience. New players will benefit immensely from a rapid accumulation of club distance knowledge, while experienced golfers may be more interested in those minute details surrounding launch angle and spin rate to dial in the perfect trajectory for their next shot.

Regardless of your skill level, Android apps have become a mainstay in recreational and competitive golf. Your Android device can act as a scanner, provide payment options through its NFC connection, and even be a keyless entry resource. With these five fantastic apps, your Android device can act as a golf instructor and digital caddie as well. Try out these options for an improved playing experience — from booking tee times to dialing in your next approach on the green.