What Is The Average MPG Of A Semi And How Far Can They Go On One Full Tank?

While cars have become increasingly more efficient in recent years thanks to advances in fuel-saving technology and the increasing adoption of hybrid powertrains that promise the most electric charge per battery charge, semi trucks have remained generally inefficient. Their fuel consumption can vary significantly based on what it's hauling, the terrain it's driving on, and the powerful engine under the hood. However, even a highly conscious driver with a modern truck isn't likely to hit much above 10 mpg. The average figure across the industry is even lower, although exact estimates differ between studies.

According to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, which has tracked semi truck fuel efficiency averages since 1949, trucks in 2023 — the most recent year of data — averaged 7.1 mpg. That's only a small improvement over the 5.4 mpg average recorded back in 1980. A 2022 study by the Bureau of Transport Statistics saw a similar figure, with trucks achieving 6.9 mpg on average.

Both studies show a rise in average efficiency over the last decade, albeit by only around a single mile per gallon. Data gathered by tracking device manufacturer GeoTab in 2017 showed that average mpg figures differed between states, with Texan trucks averaging 5.6 mpg, the lowest in the country. Those in Massachusetts returned the highest figure at 6.37 mpg.

