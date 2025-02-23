12 Hybrid Vehicles That Promise The Most Electric Range Per Battery Charge

The Kia Sportage Plug-In Hybrid is one of the most affordable plug-in hybrids of its size, with a starting price of around $40,000. For their cash, buyers get a 1.6L four-cylinder hybrid powertrain making a combined 261 horsepower and up to 34 miles of all-electric range. Without electric range being taken into account, the Sportage Plug-In Hybrid achieves an EPA-estimated combined 35 mpg, but make full use of that electric range and that figure jumps to 84 mpge.

Drivers who have access to an electric charger might also want to consider the Sportage Hybrid, which doesn't require plugging in to reach its peak efficiency. It's one of the most fuel-efficient non-PHEV hybrids on the market, with a combined efficiency of 43 mpg. Both variants offer the generous equipment levels, roomy interior, and keen pricing that the Sportage has built its reputation on.

However, the current generation Sportage is nearing the end of its production cycle, with a refreshed model on the way for the 2026 model year. Whether the upcoming Sportage will offer even better efficiency and a greater all-electric range than the current generation remains to be seen, as the EPA hasn't released official figures as of this writing. Either way, it might be worth holding out for.

