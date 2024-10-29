2025 Mercedes-Benz GLC 350e Plug-In Hybrid Review: Skip The Options, Savor The Range

The age of the plug-in hybrid will be longer than expected: what was considered by many a stopgap before full electrification, now looks increasingly competitive as infrastructure and enthusiasm for EVs struggles to live up to expectations. That makes it the perfect time for the 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLC 350e 4MATIC to arrive on U.S. dealership forecourts.

Make no mistake, full electrification is coming. It's also perfectly suited to luxury motoring in many ways: smoother, quieter, and cleaner than gas-guzzling counterparts. Yet while some are ready to take the plunge, many drivers can't, or won't, go EV yet. Perhaps they don't have charging facilities at home; maybe their requirements truly make them the regular road-trippers that so many drivers (mistakenly) believe themselves to be.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

A plug-in hybrid, or PHEV, has answers there. In the case of this GLC, a bigger battery and punchier electric motor than its mild-hybrid siblings means 54 miles of EV-only range: more than enough for the average American driver's daily use. Away from the plug, though, this $59,900 (plus $1,150 destination) SUV can be filled up at a regular gas station.

