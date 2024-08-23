Why Mercedes' 2025 GLC Hybrid Will Actually Be Worth Plugging In
The plug-in hybrid 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLC 350e 4MATIC is here and ready to perform its electrified duties. Plug in hybrids can tend to be overlooked: If not executed correctly, plug-ins can occupy a weird middle area between a traditional hybrid like a Prius and a fully electric car. Some don't quite have enough range to be useful, or the gas savings are negligible. The GLC 350e, however, avoids that pitfall entirely.
With its 24.8 kWh battery and its electric motor, the little Mercedes crossover can go upwards of 54 miles on a charge before the gas engine kicks in, according to Mercedes. That's plenty of range for a day running errands, and even enough for a day trip before using any gas. When the gas engine is working, you can expect a very crossover-like 25 miles per gallon, but the combined 64 MPGe will get you far.
The entire drivetrain consists of a 201 horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged four cylinder, the aforementioned 134 horsepower electric motor, and the battery. Combined, the GLC 350e puts out 313 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque, which allows for a 0-60 sprint of 6.2 seconds, and a top speed of 130 miles per hour.
Electrified customization
You aren't spoiled for choice when it comes to decking out the German plug-in. 11 total paint colors are available, along with 13 upholstery options, and six designs for the wheels. If that's not enough, Mercedes notes that you can AMG-ify the look with the AMG Line exterior package — or black it out with the Night Package, if you so desire. Sometimes it's worth the extra styling touches (and cash) to stand out just a bit at the charging station.
Prices start at a very Mercedes-like $59,900 for the base model, which will net you self-leveling suspension, DC fast charging capability, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. The $61,550 "Exclusive" trim gets a Burmester sound system, driving assistance features, "Guard 360" anti-theft systems and cameras, all the ambient lighting you could ever want, and illuminated door sills for good measure. Finally, at the top, the "Pinnacle" trim starts at $63,500, and comes equipped with a heads up display and insulated glass. The Mercedes-Benz GLC 350e is available starting today.