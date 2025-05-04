10 Most Powerful Semi Truck Engines, Ranked By Torque

If you've ever ridden a mountain bike, you'll know that the lower gears help you get up to speed more easily. Conversely, the higher gears help you go faster overall, maintaining that speed. It's the same conversation with torque and horsepower. Torque helps you get the wheels rolling, and horsepower keeps those wheels rolling fast. When talking about horsepower vs. torque, torque is arguably the more important metric in semi-trucks and big rigs, because you're not often speeding along highways. It's more of a stop-and-go situation, and to start after every stop, you need torque — the more, the better. There are quite a number of benefits to having high torque available at low RPMs, the most important of which are fuel efficiency, better control on rough terrain, more towing power, and getting an easier start with heavy loads.

Big diesel engines with high torque can pull their loads in lower gears for longer, and that's where they burn fuel more efficiently, which means better MPG. You can also pull heavier loads because the torque is right there from when you start the engine, without needing to get up to speed to get the momentum you need. Also, on gradients, hills, and other rough terrain, you don't need to gun the engine to stop from rolling backwards if you have enough torque, because the low gearing will do the heavy lifting for you. So then, with all that in mind, here are 12 of the most powerful semi-truck engines, ranked by torque.