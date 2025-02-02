Did Ford Really Used To Own Cummins? The Companies' Close Relationship Explained

A quick look online will reveal an abundance of car forums with Ford drivers wondering if the Ford Motor Company really did own Cummins Engine Company, which is based in Indiana — a rumor that's been floating around for years. It's tough to find the concrete answer but news archives reveal that Ford actually did own a piece of Cummins at one point — it just didn't last that long.

Between the 1990s and 2015, Ford had a few trucks with Cummins engines, including the F650 and F750 (some of the biggest pickups you can get). You won't see Ford vehicles with Cummins engines anymore, but the earlier models with Cummins as the standard definitely have led Ford enthusiasts down a rabbit hole. The New York Times archives confirm that the Cummins Engine Company sold a 27% stake to Tenneco Inc, Kubota Ltd., and — of course — the Ford Motor Company in 1990. Ford ended up owning 10.8% of Cummins after paying $62.50 per share (at a 22% premium), setting it back $100 million, and seemed quite confident with the engine company at the time.

At the time of the transaction, Cummins' chief executive Henry B. Schacht said that the company was "very excited" about the new partnership, hoping to bring aboard relationships that would "complement our existing sales." So what happened between Ford and Cummins that ended the partnership so soon?

