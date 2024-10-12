6.7 Cummins Vs. 6.7 Power Stroke: How Do These Diesel Engines Compare?

No two engines are ever built the same. This is true even if they are produced by the same manufacturer, and it is even more evident when they are made by competitors. In the market of diesel-powered engines, there are few names bigger than Cummins and Ford. Cummins has been in the diesel engine market for over 100 years and has become a go-to for many manufacturers of trucks and large commercial vehicles.

Ford entered the game far later. Its diesel production goes back to the early 1980s, but the company established its Power Stroke division of diesel engines in collaboration with Navistar International in 1994. Despite being around for only 30 years, Ford's Power Stroke engines have rapidly become some of the most successful diesel engines on the market.

As it so happens, both Cummins and Ford produce a 6.7-liter engine in their respective arsenals. The two engines share the same displacement volume and are among the most reliable diesel engines ever built, but beyond that, their manufacturers went about creating engines in very different ways. Let's comparing their design, power output, and more to see how these diesel-powered machines differ. This isn't to declare a winner — each 6.7-liter engine from Cummins and Ford have its pros and cons — but to showcase the variety of engine design.

