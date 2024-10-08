Which Semi Trucks Use Cummins Engines?

When it comes to the United States, there is no bigger commercial truck manufacturer than Freightliner. Its lineup of various sizes is the best-selling brand in the game, making up about 40% of the market share in the country. When something is that popular, it becomes kind of a badge of honor to have your engine power it. Well, that's exactly the case with Cummins, which provides engine options up and down the Freightliner fleet.

Advertisement

Most notably, there's the company's signature heavy duty semi-truck, the Freightliner Cascadia, which was first introduced for the 2008 model year. You actually have two Cummins engine options available for this particular model, the X12 and X15. These are both diesel engines that you are going to see come up time and time again on this list, powering different semi-trucks. While one might expect these to be V8 engines because of the size of the trucks, they're actually inline-six engines (though Cummins does make V8 engines). The 11.4L X12 can have an output up to 500 hp and 1,700 lb-ft of torque, while the larger 14.9L X15 can reach a whopping 675 hp and 2,050 lb-ft of torque.

On a slightly smaller model like the Freightliner 114SD Plus, the X12 is available and not the X15. However, here you may also utilize the Cummins L9 engine, an 8.9L straight-six engine mainly made for buses, if the law where you're driving permits it.

Advertisement