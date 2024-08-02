Yes, Cummins Does Make V8 Engines (And Here's What They Power)

The introduction of the 2016 Nissan Titan XD also featured the North American debut of the Cummins 5.0L V8 turbo diesel engine. While the partnership between Nissan and Cummins began in 2010, the diesel-powered Titan XD era came to an end following the 2019 model year with the deletion of the Titan XD diesel engine option.

The Cummins 5.0L V8 turbo diesel in the 2016 Nissan Titan XD produced 310 horsepower and 555 lb-ft of torque. For comparison, MotorTrend reported the same model year 6.7L I6 Cummins turbo diesel in heavy duty Ram pickups delivered 385 horsepower with torque values at 900 lb-ft. However, Nissan didn't pretend the Titan XD had the brawn to compete with heavy duty pickup trucks from the big three U.S. automakers. Instead, Nissan aimed for the middle ground between the Ford F-150 and F-250 and the Ram 1500 and 2500 offerings, calling the Titan XD the "Every Duty" truck.

The Cummins 5.0L V8 turbo diesel was also available in other parts of the world such as Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Europe according to Cummins. Torque output ranges between 500 and 600 lb-ft with the same 310 horsepower found in the Titan XD. Cummins takes a similar approach to marketing its 5.0L V8 as Nissan it did with the XD by highlighting its capability between "smaller and larger diesel offerings in the pickup market." The Cummins V8 features a compacted graphite iron (CGI) engine block topped by aluminum alloy cylinder heads, a forged steel crankshaft, and dual overhead camshafts.