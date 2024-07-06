Yes, Cummins Did Make A 2-Stroke Diesel Engine (And It's Linked To The Indy 500)

The best Cummins diesel engines are the result of decades of innovation, which all began with founder Clessie Cummins. They also have a history of racing at the Indianapolis 500. In 1934, Cummins entered two cars into the 500-mile race held at the Brickyard, otherwise known as the Indianapolis Motor Speedway – one powered by a four-stroke diesel engine, which would become the company norm, and the other powered by a two-stroke.

Clessie Cummins exhibited a high level of mechanical aptitude from an early age. Through contacts made working as a mechanic for Marmon Motor Company, Cummins served on the pit-crew for Ray Harroun's Marmon Wasp, which took first place in the first-ever Indy 500 in 1911. After a few years building gasoline engines for local farmers, Cummins witnessed the demonstration of a new Dutch engine design that ran on diesel fuel. In 1919, Cummins received a license to build these new diesel engines in America, and he founded the Cummins Engine Company in Columbus, Indiana, less than 50 miles from Indianapolis.