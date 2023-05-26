Why The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Is Called The 'Brickyard'

The weekend before Memorial Day marks the annual Indy 500 of the IndyCar Series, at no other than the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) in Indiana. The IMS racetrack has the largest seating capacity among other international venues, capable of accommodating over 250,000 racing fans.

Automobile dealership and headlight pioneer Carl G. Fisher first imagined an oval track with taller seating for spectators in 1905 after noticing the rising popularity of automobile racing. Fisher shared his idea with partners James Allison, Arthur Newby, and Frank Wheeler to invest $250,000 in what would become the Indianapolis Motor Speedway today.

The inaugural race at the IMS' 2.5-mile banked oval track was in August 1909. However, the event didn't go smoothly. Instead of concrete, the vintage Indianapolis Motor Speedway's road surface featured a tacky blend of gravel, tar, limestone, and 220,000 gallons of asphalt oil, all layered manually by 500 workers and 300 mules before steamrolling the pavement to form a solid mass of road.

Sports Studio Photos/Getty

The result is racecar drivers — who back in the day were pushing the boundaries of speed on cars with minimal safety and comfort aids — ended up with shattered goggles, bloody cheeks, and gooey dirt as the track fragmented in the turns. Five people died at the inaugural event, and Fisher closed the racetrack pending a boycott from the AAA.