​​Detroit Vs. Cummins Diesel Engines: What's The Difference Between Them?

Quality is the biggest factor in picking a diesel engine for a large truck. With most commercial drivers putting around 100,000 miles on their trucks every year, it's important to get the right diesel engine for the job. For the most part, it boils down to three options — and more realistically, only two in the modern age. After Caterpillar stopped building on-highway engines in 2009, the main fight is between Detroit and Cummins when it comes to the best commercial diesel engines on the market currently.

Both companies have a proven track record that has kept them in business for the better part of a century. As a subsidiary of General Motors, Detroit Diesel began manufacturing diesel engines suited for military and construction applications including tanks, power generators, and aquatic landing crafts in 1938. Detroit built their reputation on two-stroke diesels before venturing into more efficient four-stroke designs in 1987. Cummins began independently in 1919, first developing marine four-stroke diesel engines before moving on to automotive engines. Cummins is now an international company known for providing engines for applications ranging from buses to construction equipment.

While both companies are known for a rich history in the diesel engine space — gaining a reputation for reliability, quality, and durability — Detroit Diesel and Cummins approached designing diesel engines very differently, especially in their early days. Their differences in design philosophy led to both companies developing a dedicated fan base in the trucking community that has lasted into the present day.