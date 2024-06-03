Who Makes The DD15 Engine & What Kind Of Horsepower Does It Produce?

It practically goes without saying — big trucks require powerful engines, and that's exactly what the Detroit DD15 engine promises to deliver. The engine was introduced back in 2007 after a nearly five-year-long development process costing $1.5 billion. The Detroit Diesel Corporation was the brains behind the six-cylinder DD15, and while the price tag for producing the engine might seem high, the results speak for themselves — which isn't a surprise, considering the company is known for making some of the most reliable diesel engines ever built. Designed to replace the series 60, the DD15 has met or exceeded expectations.

It has built a reputation for reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency, with advanced engineering and features like its asymmetric turbocharger, which improves the engine's performance by reducing internal friction, allowing for peak power and torque to be achieved at lower engine speeds. With a horsepower range between 425 and 505 HP and a torque rating from 1,550 to 1,850 lb-ft, the DD15 has become one of the most versatile options for heavy-duty trucking and a favorite among trucking companies and fleet operators.