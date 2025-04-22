Does Cummins Make Train Engines?

If you follow the comings and goings of the diesel engine scene, Cummins is a name that you are surely familiar with. The Indiana-based company has, after all, been a major player in the diesel arena for more than 100 years now and feels primed to be around for 100 more. While Cummins once boasted a partnership with Ford Motor Company, if you are familiar with the company's name, it's almost certainly because you drive, or have considered driving a Ram truck. After all, the best Cummins diesel engines from virtually every generation spanning the past few decades have powered Ram-branded vehicles, and those trucks tend to be renowned for both their reliability and pulling power.

Of course, Cummins does not solely make and manufacture power plants for Ram-branded pickup trucks. The company's engines have also been popular in the long-haul trucking arena and are not uncommon to find under the hood of school buses, fire trucks, and ambulances, as well as all manner of heavy duty machinery trudging over construction sites and ranching lands in all parts of the world.

Furthermore, Cummins makes some of the most powerful, durable, and emissions-friendly diesel-fueled train engines you can find on the railways and was even responsible for the power plant behind the very first diesel railcar to traverse a U.S. railway.