Mack's New Pioneer Truck Has An Aerodynamic Bulldog Hood Ornament
The thing about storied brands is that they know that they will need to continue to evolve to hold our attention. So, what better way for legacy auto manufacturers like Mack to show us they're still here to stay? Update their iconic bulldog ornament. Since 1921, the bulldog ornament has been an integral part of Mack's history. Despite hailing from New York, it was the British who coined the name after noticing the American supply vehicle, the Mack AC, reminded them of the bulldog. Since then, different variants of the bulldog ornament have graced Mack vehicles. However, Mack has found a simple but effective way to make it better.
For fans of the bulldog, you'll be relieved to know that it didn't suddenly become a chihuahua. But while it does retain its appearance, Lukas Yates, Chief Designer for the new Mack Pioneer, shared that the bulldog will be mounted differently on the hood of the new Pioneer Truck. In a press release, Mack confirmed that it will no longer be on the pedestal to help optimize airflow for better aerodynamics.
Typically, when we mention aerodynamics, it's within the context of making things go faster. But for Mack, which offers heavy-duty trucks that tend to operate in fleets, the drive to integrate more fuel-efficient technology is rooted in more practical reasons. In a Bulldog Magazine interview, Yates said, "If you make a percentage aero improvement, you cut that percentage in half, and that is what you gain in fuel savings."
Aerodynamic improvements in the new Pioneer Truck
Apart from the change in the ornament placement, Mack's latest Pioneer Truck has a slew of other features that make it even more aerodynamic. With efficiency as the goal, its most important change comes in the form of the sloped cab that is connected to its sleeper. Designed to reduce overall drag, it also mentions changes in its windscreen angle, sloped fenders, and flush-mounted rooftop markers and reflectors. That said, prospective owners of the new Pioneer truck have more things to gain apart from modifications designed to boost MPG. For example, Mack moved the grab bar inside the door, which led to two key advantages: reduced drag and comfort. While unrelated to aerodynamics, drivers of the Pioneer Truck can also enjoy other safety benefits, like its Advanced Driver Assist System, integrated airbags, headlamp defrost feature, fiberglass reinforced grille, and seating system.
For the ordinary person, who just needs a car for their daily use, there are plenty of fuel-efficient vehicles at their disposal. Not to mention, there are many ways to mitigate the reasons behind a reduced miles per gallon, like fixing your bad driving habits, adjusting the tire pressure, or just using the right oil. However, when it comes to fleets of heavy-duty trucks, changes in the vehicle structure itself multiplied over dozens or even hundreds of times can already move the needle. After all, fuel efficiency doesn't just reduce overall cost, but it also leads to improved sustainability.