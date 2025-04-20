Mack's New Pioneer Truck Has An Aerodynamic Bulldog Hood Ornament

The thing about storied brands is that they know that they will need to continue to evolve to hold our attention. So, what better way for legacy auto manufacturers like Mack to show us they're still here to stay? Update their iconic bulldog ornament. Since 1921, the bulldog ornament has been an integral part of Mack's history. Despite hailing from New York, it was the British who coined the name after noticing the American supply vehicle, the Mack AC, reminded them of the bulldog. Since then, different variants of the bulldog ornament have graced Mack vehicles. However, Mack has found a simple but effective way to make it better.

For fans of the bulldog, you'll be relieved to know that it didn't suddenly become a chihuahua. But while it does retain its appearance, Lukas Yates, Chief Designer for the new Mack Pioneer, shared that the bulldog will be mounted differently on the hood of the new Pioneer Truck. In a press release, Mack confirmed that it will no longer be on the pedestal to help optimize airflow for better aerodynamics.

Typically, when we mention aerodynamics, it's within the context of making things go faster. But for Mack, which offers heavy-duty trucks that tend to operate in fleets, the drive to integrate more fuel-efficient technology is rooted in more practical reasons. In a Bulldog Magazine interview, Yates said, "If you make a percentage aero improvement, you cut that percentage in half, and that is what you gain in fuel savings."

