6 Of The Most Fuel Efficient Diesel SUVs Ever Produced
Diesel engines are sometimes assumed to have poor fuel efficiency, possibly due to their association with heavy equipment, big ships, long-haul trucks, and other gas-guzzling machinery. But contrary to popular belief, diesel SUVs are actually more efficient compared to their gas-powered counterparts. In fact, according to the U.S. Department of Energy, a diesel vehicle can travel up to 35% farther per gallon than a gasoline vehicle of the same make and model. That's good news for owners of diesel SUVs, since the fuel type is almost always more expensive than regular gasoline.
Thus, it seems diesel is often misunderstood, as there are numerous myths surrounding it. The stereotypical image of an old eight-wheeler billowing black smoke as it rumbles noisily down the road is a poor representation of the modern diesel vehicle. In the United States, for example, the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act Program of 2005 implemented new regulations that helped clean up diesel vehicle emissions as well as their reputation. And for personal SUVs, today's diesel models are quieter, cleaner, and more efficient than ever.
As the auto market moves towards EVs and hybrids, fuel efficiency is quickly becoming one of the top-selling points of SUVs. So for SUV lovers not yet ready to join the electric wave, a diesel SUV is therefore the economic choice. Nonetheless, the fuel-efficiency misconception of diesels may persist for many people, so let's explore the most fuel-efficient diesel SUVs and discover just how far these models can go on a gallon.
The Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
The Jeep Wrangler Unlimited isn't the most fuel-efficient SUV ever released, but it's definitely one of the most popular. Since 2020, these models have hit a combined fuel economy of 25 mpg, easily beating their gasoline counterparts' rating of 20 mpg. You might find a few better diesel engines in Europe, but a diesel-fueled SUV that gets nearly 30 mpg on a North American highway is certainly worth a gander.
Although it doesn't break any records, the Wrangler Unlimited's fuel economy is impressive, especially considering its power and capacity. This is in part thanks to the implementation of the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6. First offered for the 2020 Unlimited, this high-tech diesel engine adds the "Eco" to its name by employing a variety of new technologies to make it more efficient and lighter. Again, it's not the most fuel-efficient engine ever, but it's still quite good for an SUV capable of churning out 442 pounds of torque and 260 horsepower. It also has a max towing capacity of 3,500 pounds, placing it high in terms of pull strength.
Thus, the solid fuel economy of the diesel-powered Jeep Wrangler Unlimited isn't its only selling point. Its high torque, classic "Wrangler" look, and powerful off-roading capabilities make this an SUV with an excellent resale value. In other words, the Wrangler Unlimited is a highly coveted SUV, and the diesel version's fuel mileage is just the cherry on the top.
The 2018 and 2019 Mazda CX-5
When it comes to medium-sized diesel-powered SUVs, few models can rival the specs of the Mazda CX-5. The iconic design formed the foundation for several upgraded variants, including the more off-road capable 2024 Mazda CX-50. Nonetheless, the original CX-5 still maintains its distinction as one of the most fuel-efficient diesel SUVs, especially for the power it delivers.
First produced in 2012 for the 2013 model year, this compact crossover SUV has offered a variety of different engine types. However, in North America, only the 2018 and 2019 model years were available as diesel engines, with the choice between a 2WD option and a 4WD option. The 2WD models deliver a combined mileage of 29 mpg, while the 4WD models hit 28 mpg.
Interestingly, these diesel SUVs emerged on the American market after the CX-5's diesel model years from 2012 through 2018 were recalled for the potential of carbon accumulation in the intake shutter valve. Those earlier models were only sold in foreign markets, however, so the recall didn't exactly affect the western hemisphere. Nonetheless, this black mark on the CX-5's diesel models' reputation may be the reason we don't see this option anymore.
But if you can take into account this major mess-up for the brand, the CX-5 is still an excellent diesel-fueled SUV worth considering.
The turbodiesel GMC Terrain and Chevy Equinox
While the GMC Terrain and the Chevy Equinox look quite different, they're nearly identical under the hood. That's why their turbodiesel editions achieve nearly the same performance specs. For instance, the 2018 turbodiesel Terrain delivers 137 horsepower, while the Equinox equivalent hits the exact same number. Unsurprisingly, they both have the same fuel economy.
Between the 2018 and 2019 model years, the Terrain and Equinox turbodiesel models have sported a mileage of 32 mpg. That's the combined mileage stated by the U.S. Department of Energy, which also reports a city mileage of 28 mpg and a highway mileage of 39 mpg. It's not the highest fuel efficiency ever, but it's still quite impressive. To the disappointment of diesel fans, the Equinox and Terrain diesel options were discontinued after only two years, citing low sales for the engine type.
Nonetheless, compare the fuel economy to the same years' gasoline-powered models, and the superiority of its fuel efficiency is stark. The 2019 GMC Terrain FWD model that takes premium gasoline gets only a combined gas mileage of 24 mpg.
The Volkswagen T-Roc
The Volkswagen T-Roc is another SUV that was never released in North America, but folks in the western hemisphere should pay attention nonetheless. This compact SUV has one of the most fuel-efficient diesel engines we've come across. First produced in 2017, this relative newcomer to the European market eventually outsold the immensely popular VW Tiguan, one of the most successful models in Volkswagen history.
Depending on the model year, the T-Roc actually has a couple of different diesel options. The 1.6-liter engine delivers about 116 horsepower, and most model years employed a manual, six or seven-speed transmission. The 2.0-liter engine is an upgrade in nearly every metric, with a seven-speed DSG (aka automatic) transmission and 150 horsepower. But whichever you choose, each diesel engine is notably fuel-efficient.
Since it's not available in the U.S., the T-Roc doesn't appear on fueleconomy.gov, but other sources report the diesel SUV of achieving a fuel economy between 32.1 mpg and 60.1 mpg. That's a wide range, since it depends on which engine option you choose. The 1.6-liter 115 hp option, for example, sports a 58.9 mpg fuel economy from WLTP testing, while the 2.0-liter 150 hp engine achieved 56.6 mpg.
For those in North America, the T-Roc is virtually impossible to obtain. However, the Volkswagen Taos entered the North American market in 2020, and it has a comparable design and specs to the T-Roc. Unfortunately, there are no Volkswagen Taos options with diesel engines, but its gasoline-powered engine is still extremely fuel efficient.
The Peugeot 5008
Peugeot might be a rarity in North America, but this French brand is wildly successful in Europe. It's not quite as massive in size as typical American-brand SUVs like the Jeep Wagoneer, but it's still big enough to catch an urbanite's eye. Despite its large size and power, the Peugeot 5008 has one of the most fuel-efficient diesel engines on the market.
The latest Peugeot 5008 brings the design's fuel efficiency to new heights. Between the 2017 and 2023 models, the diesel Peugeot 5008's fuel economy achieves between 41.6 mpg to 47.3 mpg, depending on the model year. That's high enough to rival many modern hybrids, including the AWD hybrid cars from 2024. Of course, this diesel-burning SUV is probably not as carbon-friendly as an EV, but it still makes the most of every gallon of fuel it uses.
An important consideration with diesel SUVs is the cost at the pump. Although diesel engines might be more fuel-efficient compared to gasoline engines, diesel almost always costs more per gallon. So, if fuel costs are a priority, the Peugeot 5008 is exceptional. The only caveat of the Peugeot 5008 is that it's not readily available in the United States. Europeans can likely find a Peugeot dealership with ease, but the North American market for this brand is virtually non-existent. This isn't to say that it's impossible to secure a sweet Peugeot 5008 in the western hemisphere, but it's certainly a rare find. Even with annual updates to the popular brand, the French auto company has yet to bring its business across the pond.
The Citroen C5 Aircross
Citroen is another name that you won't easily find in North America, but it's a well-known brand in Europe and China. The Citroen C5 Aircross, in particular, has a successful sales record, with a popularity that extends from Western Europe to the far east. One of its biggest selling points is its insanely high fuel economy. The diesel models achieve between 41.6 mpg to 60.8 mpg. That range is thanks to the three different engine options available: the 1.5L BlueHDi 130 manual, the 1.5L BlueHDi 130 automatic, and the 1.5L BlueHDi 180 automatic. For example, models with the BlueHDi 130 diesel engine achieve around 55 mpg since 2018.
The C5 Aircross was also made available in a plug-in hybrid version and a standard petrol option. The hybrid understandably achieves 36.3 mpg to 40.9 mpg without use of the electric assistance. The diesel version's estimated fuel economy of 41.6 mpg to 60.8 mpg easily eclipses the gasoline versions' estimated fuel economy of 35.2 mpg to 53.3 mpg. That means you can expect around seven to 10 mpg more with the diesel models. And so, though filling up the tank with diesel will cost more compared to regular gasoline models, the diesel design of the C5 Aircross can actually save money in the long run due to its significantly higher fuel efficiency.