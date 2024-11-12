6 Of The Most Fuel Efficient Diesel SUVs Ever Produced

Diesel engines are sometimes assumed to have poor fuel efficiency, possibly due to their association with heavy equipment, big ships, long-haul trucks, and other gas-guzzling machinery. But contrary to popular belief, diesel SUVs are actually more efficient compared to their gas-powered counterparts. In fact, according to the U.S. Department of Energy, a diesel vehicle can travel up to 35% farther per gallon than a gasoline vehicle of the same make and model. That's good news for owners of diesel SUVs, since the fuel type is almost always more expensive than regular gasoline.

Thus, it seems diesel is often misunderstood, as there are numerous myths surrounding it. The stereotypical image of an old eight-wheeler billowing black smoke as it rumbles noisily down the road is a poor representation of the modern diesel vehicle. In the United States, for example, the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act Program of 2005 implemented new regulations that helped clean up diesel vehicle emissions as well as their reputation. And for personal SUVs, today's diesel models are quieter, cleaner, and more efficient than ever.

As the auto market moves towards EVs and hybrids, fuel efficiency is quickly becoming one of the top-selling points of SUVs. So for SUV lovers not yet ready to join the electric wave, a diesel SUV is therefore the economic choice. Nonetheless, the fuel-efficiency misconception of diesels may persist for many people, so let's explore the most fuel-efficient diesel SUVs and discover just how far these models can go on a gallon.

