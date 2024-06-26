The Best Years For Jeep Wagoneer (And Some To Steer Clear Of)

The history of the Jeep Wagoneer is a little strange. Since it first hit the market for the 1963 model year, it has gone through a lot of evolution. For six decades, Jeep has utilized that name to mean different things, shifting between being its own model of SUV and being a high-level trim for a different SUV like the Grand Cherokee. The company firmly reestablished the Wagoneer as its own vehicle once again for the 2022 model year, and with the electric Wagoneer S reportedly on the way in the fall of 2024, it seems like Jeep has finally committed to this SUV after it being just a branding tactic at certain points in its history.

It is one thing to know whether the Jeep Wagoneer you are getting is its own vehicle or a package of another one. One is not necessarily a superior vehicle to the other, but as with any vehicle that has lasted as long as the Wagoneer has, there have certainly been better models than others. This could be because of their reliability, their advanced tech features, the engines that power them, or many other reasons. Let's take a journey through the various generations of the Jeep Wagoneer over the last 60 years and see which models of the SUV stood above the rest and which ones made you wish Jeep would drop the Wagoneer name entirely. In order to determine the best and worst of the vehicle's iterations, a careful curation of sources incredibly familiar with the pros and cons of the various Wagoneer models have been taken into consideration to bring to you the most consensus-based list possible.