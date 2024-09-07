The 10 Best Diesel Engines Ever Made By European Automakers

After Rudolf Diesel started a revolution in the world of the internal combustion engine with his self-titled engine technology, the automotive world took a little while to catch up. Eventually, we started seeing diesel engines crop up in any and all manner of passenger vehicles. Even American automakers gave the diesel engine a hand, though the idea that the results were wildly unsuccessful would be quite the understatement. However, North America went on to embrace diesels to a certain extent.

If there's any region of the world that loves the diesel engine and knows how to put one together, it's Europe. European diesel engines are some of the best on offer, due to their mostly excellent dependability and strong performance. As someone who grew up with all kinds of different diesel cars, I've seen some of the best and some of the worst.

Not all European diesel engines are created equal, and some are less reliable than others (looking at you, Jaguar-Ford-PSA AJD). However, for every stinker, there was a standout engine. Throughout the years, European automakers have put together some of the finest oil burners the automotive world has ever seen.