German Diesel: Why The BMW M57 Is Held In Such High Regard

Even if diesel engine popularity is waning in Europe, oil burners still have a very different image on the Old Continent compared to North America. They are much more commonplace in passenger cars and are a far more frequent choice for a tuning project, and it's reliable diesel engines like the BMW M57 that people choose to make lots of power reliably.

The M57 is an inline-six-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine that was in production between 1998 and 2010. Available in three displacement versions (2,497 cc, 2,926 cc, and 2,993 cc), it powered a wide range of different BMW models, from the 3 Series to the 7 Series, as well as the X3, X5, and X6. In the U.S., it debuted in the 2009 335d and the X5 35d with 265 horsepower, so that's where you'll see all units sourced if you aren't importing one of these engines from outside the country.

Outputs range from 148 horsepower and 221 pound-feet (300 Nm) of torque in early 2.5-liter engines to 282 horsepower and 428 pound-feet (580 Nm) of torque in a 3.0-liter twin-turbo like the one found in 35d-badged BMWs built after 2007. But any M57 can make noticeably more power with a simple remap, and this is why it is one of the most commonly modified diesels in Europe.

If you don't want to extract big power and just want a reliable six-cylinder diesel daily, then the M57 is also a great pick, as it's known to last for hundreds of thousands of miles with proper maintenance. BMW Blog found one that drove 495,615 miles with its original engine.