Here's What Made The Alfa Romeo Busso V6 So Special

Former "Top Gear" presenter Jeremy Clarkson once said, "You can't be a true petrolhead until you've owned an Alfa Romeo." Several years later, Clarkson would bomb across Scotland's North Coast 500 in a red Alfa Romeo for Amazon's car show "The Grand Tour." Despite some reliability issues, Clarkson fell so in love with the machine that he purchased it post-filming. That Alfa was a GTV6, powered by none other than the iconic Busso V6 engine, named after famed engineer Giuseppe Busso.

But we're getting ahead of ourselves. In the late 1960s, Alfa Romeo was riding a wave of success and had some new designs in the works. To power these larger vehicles, engineers wanted a V6 to supplement the company's existing four-cylinder engines. The man chosen to spearhead the program, Giuseppe Busso, was a former technical director at Ferrari, instrumental in developing the brand's first in-house engine, a V12.

Busso's V6 was already in an advanced testing stage by the early 1970s. The impending worldwide oil crisis dealt a blow to automakers and small outfits like Alfa, whose fortunes had recently dwindled. So the V6 project was put on hold for several dark years but eventually launched with aplomb in 1979.