Why Is The Mack Truck Hood Ornament A Bulldog & How Much Can You Buy One For?
With roots in New York, Mack is one of those American brands that have stood the test of time. Since its earliest days making buses, train cars, and locomotives, it has joined our list of the most popular semi-truck brands in the U.S. While there's no truth to the rumors that Mack is making a pickup truck, Mack trucks have graced several movies, including being prominently used by the main character in 1981's "Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior." But did you know how the brand got its iconic hood ornament? Well, it's intricately tied to its role as a supply vehicle in World War I, when Mack was the main company providing heavy trucks to the Allies.
The Mack AC's unique appearance, especially its blunt-nosed hood and durability, reminded British troops of the British bulldog, the Mack Trucks Historical Museum says. The name "Bulldog" stuck, and Mack made it officially part of its identity, displaying it on the sides of truck cabs by 1921. And a little over a decade later, in 1932, the bulldog hood ornament was born — initially carved out of a bar of soap by one of the company's engineers during a hospital stay.
How much can you buy a Mack Truck bulldog ornament for?
If you don't mind getting your bulldog pre-owned, there are tons of options on secondhand platforms like eBay — places you can also find discontinued car parts. As with all things used, the prices for secondhand bulldog hood ornaments vary depending on their condition, rarity, and overall demand. If you want a rarer version, like the Mack Defense Army Truck Green, you'll need to be open to spending about $200. But if vintage isn't your vibe, you can also get 3D printed hood ornaments with a more modern feel for $34.95. Just note, Mack doesn't officially sanction these printed ornaments.
For fans of the classic Mack bulldog, there are other types of merchandise you might want to add to your collection from the Mack Merchandise Store. For example, Mack sells bulldog ornaments keychains in copper, silver, and gold for $14.99. If you're on a limited budget, it offers 4-inch foam stress balls for a little over $10.
Should you want something a little more elegant for your office desk, there are several collectors' editions of Mack bulldog-themed decor, like copper- and chrome-finished paperweights that go for $125. Lastly, if you want to wear your love for the bulldog, check out the Mack apparel, from the relatively affordable black bulldog hood ornament T-shirt for $20 to a cotton-poly fleece retro hoodie for $126, bearing the dog astride an oval Mack Trucks logo.