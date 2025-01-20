Why Is The Mack Truck Hood Ornament A Bulldog & How Much Can You Buy One For?

If you don't mind getting your bulldog pre-owned, there are tons of options on secondhand platforms like eBay — places you can also find discontinued car parts. As with all things used, the prices for secondhand bulldog hood ornaments vary depending on their condition, rarity, and overall demand. If you want a rarer version, like the Mack Defense Army Truck Green, you'll need to be open to spending about $200. But if vintage isn't your vibe, you can also get 3D printed hood ornaments with a more modern feel for $34.95. Just note, Mack doesn't officially sanction these printed ornaments.

For fans of the classic Mack bulldog, there are other types of merchandise you might want to add to your collection from the Mack Merchandise Store. For example, Mack sells bulldog ornaments keychains in copper, silver, and gold for $14.99. If you're on a limited budget, it offers 4-inch foam stress balls for a little over $10.

Should you want something a little more elegant for your office desk, there are several collectors' editions of Mack bulldog-themed decor, like copper- and chrome-finished paperweights that go for $125. Lastly, if you want to wear your love for the bulldog, check out the Mack apparel, from the relatively affordable black bulldog hood ornament T-shirt for $20 to a cotton-poly fleece retro hoodie for $126, bearing the dog astride an oval Mack Trucks logo.

