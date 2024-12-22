Is Mack Really Making A Pickup Truck?

Mack is one of the most popular semi-truck brands in America. With models like the Mack Anthem and Mack Granite, the company has helped define trucking life in the States since the early 1900s. Despite a focus on tradition, Mack has started looking to the future with newer electric models. But what about those rumors you may have seen online about the company also looking to branch out into pickup trucks? For now, there is no such 2025 truck in the works, though the rumor mill has been fueled by untrue AI-generated content.

It's easy to see why hopefuls don't think it's too far-fetched. Mack did actually sell pickup trucks of a sort in the past, turning out around 2,600 Model ED trucks between 1928 and 1944, as well as the Mack Jr. The ED was designed to be tougher than other light trucks of its day, with the produced models being used for long-distance hauling and in military service. Mack Trucks Historical Museum curator Don Schumaker told Cars.com in 2018 that his Mack ED could carry up to 7,000 pounds, but its 67 horsepower didn't allow for more than 50 miles per hour.

Mack eventually shifted its focus entirely to its heavy duty big trucks, and it looks like 2025 will be more of the same. The images you've seen online of a shiny new Mack pickup are the works of AI — nothing more.

