Is The 2026 Ford Mustang TT700 Pickup Truck Real?
Ford is no stranger to pickup trucks, but there's now a rumor going around that Ford is looking into a second Mustang-branded pickup truck. The Ford Mustang is one of the most iconic American muscle cars, known for its classic long-hood aesthetic, powerful engine, and enjoyable driving experience. Now, images are floating around online of a new pickup truck inspired by Mustang's design, including the aggressively angled headlights, long, wide hood, and prominent grille. Some are calling this the 2026 Ford Mustang TT700, while others are calling it the 2026 Ford Mustang GT500. Is the muscle truck a legitimate concept?
The concept of a Mustang-brand pickup is not unheard of. Back in the 1960s, a super rare pickup called the Mustang Mustero hit the road. Only 50 were reportedly created, and they were solely commissioned by a dealership in Beverly Hills. There may be just four left in existence, meaning pickup drivers that want a Mustang-inspired truck are still awaiting the day that Ford decides to pursue this project again. Is it finally happening again? As videos and images continue to crop up featuring a Mustang pickup truck, Ford enthusiasts are starting to really get excited by the idea of a muscle truck inspired by the Mustang's design and performance. Wannabe leakers claim it will have the signature honeycomb grille, massive tires, and sports seats.
Unfortunately, neither the 2026 Ford Mustang TT700 nor the GT500 are real. Ford has not officially announced any Mustang pickup and a lot of the footage being presented so far is the work of AI. The AI images have gotten a lot of people's hopes up, so you're not alone. Here's how we know these images are not real.
Most 2026 Ford Mustang TT700 images are AI
With how easy it is to produce AI images these days, it's no surprise that an endless stream of Ford Mustang pickups have started to pop up all over social media and YouTube. Accounts such as RHM Desain, Wheel World, Auto Om TV on YouTube and Eduardo Benz Design on Facebook have gained tens of thousands of views for their claims of a Mustang pickup prototype — but these sources are using AI to create these images of the 2026 Ford Mustang TT700 pickup truck.
Some AI images can be spotted right away thanks to the lettering. AI images will sometimes include gibberish, like the one above, meant to imitate words we know. Some more advanced AI artwork will have correct logos and lettering, so you'll need to keep other elements in mind, like the simplicity of the artwork. There are often many key details missing, and the vehicle appears stripped to the bare essentials.
If the AI image is too advanced to call out, start checking for sources. In this case, Ford has not made any statements about a future, official Mustang pickup. If you've seen images of real-life Mustang pickups, those are not the rumored TT700 and are instead custom creations, made by owners, rather than mass-produced by Ford.
With some of the more interesting rumors out there, it's hard not to be hopeful, but the dream of a 2026 Mustang TT700 pickup is still only imagination.