6 Places You Can Find Discontinued Car Parts

Owning a vintage or classic car can be a fulfilling and educational experience. Some people enjoy buying antique vehicles in immaculate condition to add to custom collections or to cruise to car shows on the weekend. Others are all about the transformative experience of restoring a classic car. But whether you purchase a fully-built and perfectly restored vintage vehicle or one that requires hundreds of hours of painstaking repair work to bring it back to life, one thing remains true: owning a classic or otherwise discontinued vehicle comes with its fair share of challenges. One of the most significant of those challenges comes in the form of parts. More specifically, the issue is that it's often incredibly difficult to locate and acquire replacement parts for vehicles that are no longer in production. In fact, failing to consider the availability of replacement parts and components is one of the top mistakes people make when buying a classic car.

Fortunately, there are some options when it comes to finding discontinued car parts. First of all, it's worth mentioning that, sometimes, you'll have no choice but to accept replica parts. There may be vehicles that are simply too old or too obscure. In these cases, you may have to settle for a well-made replica part. Various machine, fabrication, and engine building shops may be able to help you source replica or custom components. That said, for vehicles that aren't overly rare, there are several places where you can find parts. From standard options like RockAuto and eBay to online marketplaces and even dealerships, here are six places you can find discontinued car parts.