When Is A Car Considered A Classic? Here's How Old It Has To Be

It's hard to define what a classic car is, and we generally just know one when we see one driving down the road, or sitting with its hood open at a car show. They tend to draw head turns and look a little cooler than what we're driving. Classic is a subjective term, and while it generally has to be of a certain age, it doesn't refer to any old beater car sitting in a garage leaking oil. You'll hear a different definition of what constitutes a classic from whomever you talk to, especially if they're trying to convince you their vehicle is one. But some guidelines are mostly agreed upon (mostly).

What helps is understanding the three main categories: there are classic, vintage, and antique cars. All three are generally old, yet come with their own distinctions. As Fast Lane Cars notes, a classic car is generally over between 25 and 40 years old, vintage cars refer to those produced between 1919 and 1930, and while it varies, antique cars tend to be from the same time period and beforehand, with an added historical element to the car, especially if it comes from the early brass era.

These aren't overly strict designations, and often the term classic can encompass all three categories, which is why you'll sometimes see classic cars at vintage car shows, and vintage and antique cars at classic ones. Those cars are generally welcome, for the most part.