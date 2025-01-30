The History Behind Rolls-Royce's Signature Pantheon Grille

The name Rolls-Royce has long been synonymous with luxury performance. There's good reason for that, as the English automaker has been producing high-end performance vehicles for well over a century, and shows no sign of stopping.

Rolls-Royce takes a whole-car approach to luxury, with its vehicles projecting opulence at every conceivable junction, both inside and out. Of course, outside is the first thing most people see when they happen across a Rolls-Royce in the automotive wilds. Apart from their majestic lines, many people key on the iconic "Spirit of Ecstasy" hood ornament, one of the most famous car hood ornaments in history. But a case could be made that the radiator grille just a few inches below is every bit as distinctive.

That lavishly stylish design feature actually has a name, with Charles Stewart Rolls and Henry Royce dubbing it the "Pantheon" grille. It's a name that boasts historical significance, with its origins charting back to the time of the Romans. Here's a brief look at the Pantheon grille's place in Rolls-Royce's own history.

