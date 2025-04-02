How To Properly Clean And Take Care Of Your Swiss Army Knife

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Since they were designed for war, Swiss Army Knives (SAK) are generally pretty sturdy things. In its fascinating history, SAKs have evolved from being used by soldiers, outdoorsmen, IT professionals, to even ordinary citizens going about their day-to-day life. With time, Victorinox has developed different kinds of Swiss Army Knives for every kind of battle. However, like many things in life, maintaining your Swiss Army Knife can mean the difference between a few months or a couple of decades with it. While it's generally believed to be sturdy, it can become less effective with regular and consistent use. Thankfully, with the right type of attention, your SAK can serve you, your children, and even your grandchildren.

When it comes to taking care of your Swiss Army Knife, there are four main aspects: regular cleaning, managing electronic components, broken or lost part replacement, and preventive care. In many ways, having a cleaning routine is also just another way to do regular inspections of your knife, so you can spot issues before they can become real problems. In this article, we'll share all the different ways you can keep your SAK both sparkling and working flawlessly. But, before we can go into detail, you must first take an inventory of your existing tools. Previously, we've mentioned how Swiss Army Knives can have up to 73 tools, which may require different ways to maintain them. Once you've done that, here are all the ways you can do it.

