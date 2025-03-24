How To Sharpen Your Swiss Army Knife's Blade (And Other Maintenance Tips For Your Tool)
We'd lay even odds that many of you currently have a Swiss Army Knife stowed away either in your car, at home, or in your tackle box. A lot of you may even have one of the Swiss-made Victorinox multi-tools in your pocket. While those presumptions are far from certain, the odds are considerably better that those of you who do own a Swiss Army Knife have no idea of the device's general state of repair. It's also possible that you've never taken any steps to ensure the blade contained in your Swiss Army Knife's iconic red case has been kept in proper working order.
Swiss Army Knives and their tempered steel blades have, of course, proven to be exceedingly durable since Karl Elsener introduced them to the world in 1890. These days, many even come backed by a lifetime warranty from Victorinox. Based on those facts, it is, perhaps, understandable if you've never undertaken proper maintenance of your SAK's blade or multi-tool features in an "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" sort of way.
Warranties and overall toughness aside, the blade of a Swiss Army Knife will still show signs of wear, tear, and overall deterioration if you don't take care of it. Even the toughest of blades are guaranteed to show signs of dulling over the years, no matter how often you might use it. So, if your Swiss Army Knife blade is currently in need of sharpening, this is how to do it.
Sharpening your Swiss Army Knife blade with Victorinox pocket sharpener
The process for sharpening the blade of a Swiss Army Knife is essentially the same as for any other and can be accomplished with whatever sharpening tool you have handy. If you'd prefer to use a sharpener dedicated solely to your Swiss Army blade, Victorinox does make a Pocket Knife Sharpener that you can currently pick up through Amazon for just over $20. But before you begin, you should always test the dullness of your Swiss Army blade, which you can do by drawing the blade through a piece of normal paper. A clean cut means the blade is sharp, while a rougher cut or torn paper means it's time to sharpen.
In the latter case, collect your blade and Victorinox Pocket Sharpener, then follow these steps to sharpen the blade of your Swiss Army Knife.
- Remove the cover from your Victorinox sharpener and steady it perpendicularly on a table with the handle side up.
- Place the sharp edge of the knife's blade on the grindstone at a 15 to 20-degree angle.
- Slide the entire length of the blade over the grindstone front to back to remove any large burrs or nicks.
- Repeat the process until the blade edge is smooth and sharp, alternating sides of the blade as you go.
- Draw the blade through the V-shaped end of the sharpener several times for a fine-grit finish.
After completing those steps, gently wipe any remaining grit on the blade. To determine whether the blade is sharpened to your liking, run the paper test again, looking for a nice, clean cut.
Sharpening your Swiss Army Knife blade with other sharpening tools
Victorinox also makes a more traditional sharpening stone that is currently selling for just $10. While this sharpening method is similar to that of the company's Pocket Sharpener, there are some key differences. If you choose this method, follow these steps to sharpen the blade of your Swiss Army Knife.
- Lay the stone flat on the table and wet it down.
- Place the knife's edge on the stone at a 15 to 20-degree angle.
- Draw the blade full length back to front across the stone, alternating sides with each pass until the blade is sharp.
For a smaller, thinner sharpening stone, the process is roughly the same. However, with this style of sharpening stone, you'd position the knife's blade over the edge of a table, then run the wet stone over the blade at a 15 to 20-degree angle until sharp.
One other option — and a relatively easy one at that — is to use one of Victorinox's Handled Sharpy Knife Sharpeners, which can be found on Amazon for $29. Here's a quick guide to using a handled sharpener to touch up the blade of your Swiss Army Knife.
- Open the knife on your Swiss Army tool and place it on a table with the blade facing up.
- Holding the handle of the knife steady with one hand, insert the exposed blade into the V-shaped opening on your sharpener.
- Draw the sharpener over the full length of the blade from base to tip until sharp.
Conduct another paper test to determine if the blade is sharp enough after completing these processes.
Other tips for properly maintaining your Swiss Army Knife
Apart from keeping the blade of your Swiss Army Knife sharp, there are other things you can do to help keep your multi-tool in proper working order. First and foremost, that means regularly cleaning your Swiss Army Knife, particularly after using it. There are, obviously, several ways to go about such cleanings. But the basest of measures would simply entail wiping the blade, casing, and whatever other tools clean of debris with either a dry or slightly damp cloth after each use.
Victorinox also recommends undertaking a cleaning closer to soaking the tool when you can. This involves submerging one end of the Swiss Army Knife in warm water while gently opening and closing each hinged tool until they do so with ease. It is important to note, however, that some more modern Swiss Army Knives may be equipped with certain electronic functionality. For these products, it's vital that you remove the battery before submerging any part in water. As for the battery contacts inside, they have a protective lacquer coating and should be okay if they get wet.
Once you've cleaned and fully dried your Swiss Army Knife, Victorinox also recommends using a knife or multi-tool oil to ensure all the moving parts continue moving as they are intended to. Victorinox indeed makes a multi-tool oil, which is available through Amazon for $21.99. To apply the oil, place a small drop between the blades and casing, as well as any other location where friction occurs. Then, open and close the tools to help spread the oil throughout.