How To Sharpen Your Swiss Army Knife's Blade (And Other Maintenance Tips For Your Tool)

We'd lay even odds that many of you currently have a Swiss Army Knife stowed away either in your car, at home, or in your tackle box. A lot of you may even have one of the Swiss-made Victorinox multi-tools in your pocket. While those presumptions are far from certain, the odds are considerably better that those of you who do own a Swiss Army Knife have no idea of the device's general state of repair. It's also possible that you've never taken any steps to ensure the blade contained in your Swiss Army Knife's iconic red case has been kept in proper working order.

Swiss Army Knives and their tempered steel blades have, of course, proven to be exceedingly durable since Karl Elsener introduced them to the world in 1890. These days, many even come backed by a lifetime warranty from Victorinox. Based on those facts, it is, perhaps, understandable if you've never undertaken proper maintenance of your SAK's blade or multi-tool features in an "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" sort of way.

Warranties and overall toughness aside, the blade of a Swiss Army Knife will still show signs of wear, tear, and overall deterioration if you don't take care of it. Even the toughest of blades are guaranteed to show signs of dulling over the years, no matter how often you might use it. So, if your Swiss Army Knife blade is currently in need of sharpening, this is how to do it.

