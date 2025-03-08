Why Is The Swiss Army Knife Red (And Can You Find Them In Any Other Colors?)

With Karl Elsener having developed the first Swiss Army Knife prototype in the 1890s, many regard that O.G. model as one of the world's first multi-tool devices. In the ensuing century-plus, the Swiss Army Knife has, of course, grown beyond its militaristic origins to become a fixture in the pockets, tackle boxes, and key rings of millions of users around the world. For many, the device's iconic red livery and white cross and shield emblem stand as the very picture of durability, innovation, and resourcefulness.

Elsener's Victorinox company remains, arguably, the most prominent maker of Swiss Army Knives in the world, and the brand's beloved multi-tool knives are still primarily being manufactured in Switzerland. They also continue to don the distinctive red color, which was selected in part because the original Swiss Army Knives were initially made for use by the Swiss military.

If you're wondering why that might matter, it's worth considering that the Swiss Military has no doubt found itself fighting enemies in snowy battlefields with some regularity over the years, and a bright red hard case like those covering many-a Swiss Army Knife was certain to stand apart from a whitened landscape if you dropped it. As it was, the tool's color was reportedly patented as part of the original Swiss Army Knife design by Elsener in 1897. Given how much red is now associated with Elsener's creations even more than a century later, it will surely always remain the primary color for the Swiss Army Knife.

