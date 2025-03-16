Are Amazon-Sold Swiss Army Knives Covered By A Warranty?

When an item you bought online turns out to be defective, returning it for repair under a warranty can be tricky. The same can happen when you purchase a Swiss army knife from Amazon because whether or not it is covered by a warranty will depend on the seller. The e-commerce giant is home to countless third-party resellers. Hence, there is no guarantee that the items you buy from the platform will come with a manufacturer-backed warranty. Victorinox, the owner of the Swiss Army Knife brand, offers a lifetime warranty on its multi-tooled pocket knives. However, this applies only to products bought from Victorinox directly or through any of its authorized sellers. Victorinox reserves the right to deny warranty claims for Swiss army knives sold on Amazon by an unauthorized seller.

Advertisement

To ensure warranty coverage, you should only buy from authorized sellers, or directly from the maker since Victorinox has a store on Amazon. While some third parties have comprehensive exchange and refund policies, you won't have access to the official manufacturer warranty. The Victorinox lifetime warranty covers defects in materials and workmanship under normal use. This includes issues with the tools, hardware, case, and attachments. It does not cover normal wear and tear, accidental damage, misuse, or unauthorized repairs. Electronic components including USB drives and LED lights — as well as third-party products and some accessories — are covered under Victorinox's separate two-year warranty.

Advertisement