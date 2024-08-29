Inside 'Air Horse One,' The Most Luxurious Plane In Horse Racing

Equestrian sports like riding, racing, and dressage are some of the most noble sporting events in the world, with horse-centric sporting first joining the Olympics all the way back in 1900. Naturally, the cornerstone of these sports are the horses themselves, who are just as important in any race or show as the jockeys who ride them. There's a reason these majestic creatures serve as the logos for major brands like Ferrari, you know.

Since equestrian sports are a global phenomenon, with events like the World Equestrian Games drawing competitors from all around, it stands to reason that the competitors' horses would need to be brought in alongside them. While you can put jockeys on a commercial air flight, though, a horse doesn't exactly fit on a typical airplane.

This is why equine air transportation companies exist, chartering flights on specially-modified airplanes designed to safely haul the horses to their destinations for events. For pedigree horses here in the United States, one of the ritziest rides they could hope for is aboard the "Air Horse One," a private transportation vessel boasting the very best in horse care staff and amenities.

