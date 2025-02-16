6 Must-Have Gadgets For The Golf Enthusiasts In Your Life
For casual golfers, there are tons of gift options at your disposal that won't cost an arm and a leg. In the early years of a loved one's new hobby, you can still get away with giving them low-key generic things like golf balls, hats, bags, or gloves. But at some point, they develop particular preferences for these things and in many cases, prefer to buy their own. But, what can you do when they still make golf their whole personality? Well, we found a couple of gadgets that might spark some inspiration.
To help you choose your next golf-related gifts, we've rounded up a couple of gadgets that golfers of different skill levels will enjoy, whether they're still getting lessons at the driving range or have been doing it for years. We added a mix of items that can be used to augment their experience on their course, as well as help develop their skills outside of it.
Gogogo Sport Vpro Laser Rangefinder
On Amazon, the Gogogo Sport Vpro Laser Rangefinder has earned itself an average of 4.3 stars from over 8,700 golfers. Available in three variants, the GS24, the GS24 Black, and the GS24 MTL, all Gogogo Sport Vpro Laser Rangefinders share the same maximum range at 1,200 yards, wherein you can expect up to +/- 1m accuracy. Depending on whether the flag is unfolded, these rangefinders can support up to 250 yards. Through its vibration feature, you'll know right away when the flagpole is locked in. In addition, it has several standard features like angle range compensation, pin-seeking, and speed measurement. Between the GS24 and GS24 Black, the primary difference is that the Black version also has horizontal distance measurement.
While both the GS24 and GS24 Black options retail for $79.99, a tournament legal option is the Gogogo Sport Vpro GS24MTL, which goes for $100. While it does share the same golf slope compensation as the other options, it offers additional features like the magnetic mount and high-transmittance lens. However, one caveat is that it uses two AAA batteries. While Gogogo Sport shares that it can last up to fifteen rounds, this does mean you won't be able to just charge it via power bank if you've forgotten to replace it.
FlightScope Mevo
At some point in your golf enthusiast's journey, they may want to invest in tools that can help quantify their performance, like the FlightScope Mevo Portable Personal Launch Monitor. Using 3D Doppler technology, FlightScope's launch monitor covers eight types of parameters that include carry distance, spin rate, flight time, and more. Because of this, the Mevo can be an useful golf training companion, whether at home, at the driving range, or on the greens. Weighing only 1.76 oz, you'll barely feel it in your golf bag despite the value it can add to your game. In tandem with the FS Golf App, the Mevo adds a layer of gamification into the mix by introducing PGA challenges and competitions for range and long drive.
If used at home, it's important to make sure there's enough room to place the Mevo at least 4 ft behind the tee. Users will also want at least 8 ft of space indoors to account for ball flight. So far, the FlightScope Mevo has managed to net an average rating of 4.2 stars from over a thousand users from Amazon, where it sells for $349. At checkout, you have the option to add a two-year protection plan for $30.99 or around $1.29 per month. Alternatively, the GETGEAR protective case, which is designed specifically for the Mevo, is a cheaper option for protection at $14.99.
GolfForever Swing Trainer
When it comes to training any kind of sport, supplementing it with other activities can help level up your game, especially when you're at the stage wherein you are fine tuning some kinks. Although many professional golfers will have an army of physical therapists or coaches, this might not be in the budget for the golfer in your life. But they can get a similar experience for a fraction of the cost with the GolfForever Swing Trainer, which has an average of 4.5 stars from over 390 golfers on Amazon.
Retailing for $199, the Golf Swing Trainer Kit includes a training bar, rubber grips, weighted balls, light and medium latex training cords, a bag, and other attachments. However, with GolfForever's Swing Trainer, your golfer friend or family member can benefit from not just its training tools, but also its digital app membership. Unlike other workout apps, its various programs focus primarily on movements that center around improving your swing. Aside from a personal daily plan, there is also a library of on-demand videos, including ones without equipment that you can do anywhere. In addition, it has recovery plans that can help golfers avoid overusing muscles. The Swing Trainer comes with a free 30-day membership, which is enough time for them to memorize their preferred exercises or see if it fits their lifestyle. However, you can also buy the annual membership bundle for $348.99 instead.
Arccos Link Pro
One of the best things about golf is that you learn to be present, whether it is through enjoying nature, focusing on your swing, or spending time with people on your flight. If you want to encourage your golfer friend to focus on the moment, the Arccos Link Pro can help them do it without using their phone. All they have to do is slip it into their front pocket for it to start detecting shots. Alternatively, they can even click a button to mark their pin for more accuracy. With its charging case, the Arcoss Pro Link can last up to a dozen games. Retailing for $224.99, more than a hundred golfers have given the Arccos Link Pro an average of 4.1 stars on Amazon.
But take note, they'll need to have the Accross sensors, which we've also recommended as a top-rated golf gadget before, for this to work. If they don't own this yet, you'll need to factor the extra $199.99 to get Arccos Smart Sensors (Gen 3+), as well as the app subscription fees once the free trial expires. But, if you're a little tight on budget, there's also the Arccos Link, which is significantly cheaper at $149.99. Both are pretty light at under 25 grams, and are compatible with the Arccos range of sensors, grips, and the app. Although, it doesn't have the fancy charging case and won't be as precise as the Link Pro due to the lack of the pin button.
Rapsodo MLM2PRO
Unless they have a community of golfers already, going to a golf course can be a little intimidating. If your golfer family member is new to the game, the Rapsodo MLMPRO mobile launch monitor and golf simulator can help them get their feet wet and give them access to over 30,000 virtual golf courses and ranges. A companion for both indoor simulations and outside at the course, it's a good option for those who want to prepare beforehand. Despite its size, Rapsodo MLM2PRO has radar processing technology for improved accuracy and multi-option swing replay. Additionally, Rapsodo partnered with Callaway to produce specialized golf balls to optimize its tracking technology.
With the ability to track up to thirteen different swing metrics, the golfer in your life can review everything from their spin rate, spin axis, launch angle, and even smash factor. Apart from this and the unit itself, it also comes with a tripod, charging cables, and carrying case. Plus, it includes an annual membership, which lets users access the virtual golf courses. However, the nice thing about this particular simulator is that it's not very restrictive when it comes to software. So, if your golfer prefers software like Awesome Golf or E6, it's not a bad deal. On Amazon, over 360 golfers have given it an average of 4.1 stars, despite its eye-watering $699.99 price tag. That said, Amazon does offer it on a 24 month payment plan, wherein it comes down to only $41.34 per month.
Garmin Approach S12 Golf Watch
In 2021, Garmin released a series of golf wearables, which included the Approach S12 smartwatch. For just under $200, this golf watch received an average rating of 4.5 stars from more than a thousand golfers on Amazon. For people whose goal in life is to experience as many golf courses as possible, you'll be hard-pressed to find one that isn't part of the 42,000 courses that are preloaded into this watch.
Apart from being able to keep score, you'll also be able to view things like yardage, doglets, and hazards, directly on your wrist. Plus, it works with the Garmin app, wherein you can show off your scores to your friends. Although it doesn't reach the impressive month-long battery life of other Garmin watches, it can clock in longer hours than similar activity-focused options. For example, the Garmin Descent G1, which is made to be underwater for long periods, is rated to last up to 25 hours in dive mode. Knowing this, the Approach 12's 30-hour battery life on GPS mode is pretty reasonable.
If you want to invest more into the Garmin golf ecosystem, you can also snag the Approach CT10 sensors, which goes for $79.99 for a set of three on Amazon. Alternatively, you can also get 14 sensors for $269.00, which makes it a little under $20 each. So far, over 1,800 people think it makes a good investment and have given it 4.3 stars on average.
How these golf gadgets scored
To make this list, we rounded up some of the best golf-related gadgets that can fit the needs of different types of golfers. That said, all items on this list have been rated an average of four stars by over a hundred buyers on Amazon. We have also considered a wide range of budgets that start at just under $80.
In this article, we've selected some items that can help golf enthusiasts make better decisions by giving them more data to work with, such as a smartwatch, rangefinder, and sensors. Of course, being a good golfer also means staying consistent even outside the course through practice or active recovery. For this, we added a swing trainer, launch monitor, and course simulator that can help optimize timing.