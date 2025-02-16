6 Must-Have Gadgets For The Golf Enthusiasts In Your Life

One of the best things about golf is that you learn to be present, whether it is through enjoying nature, focusing on your swing, or spending time with people on your flight. If you want to encourage your golfer friend to focus on the moment, the Arccos Link Pro can help them do it without using their phone. All they have to do is slip it into their front pocket for it to start detecting shots. Alternatively, they can even click a button to mark their pin for more accuracy. With its charging case, the Arcoss Pro Link can last up to a dozen games. Retailing for $224.99, more than a hundred golfers have given the Arccos Link Pro an average of 4.1 stars on Amazon.

But take note, they'll need to have the Accross sensors, which we've also recommended as a top-rated golf gadget before, for this to work. If they don't own this yet, you'll need to factor the extra $199.99 to get Arccos Smart Sensors (Gen 3+), as well as the app subscription fees once the free trial expires. But, if you're a little tight on budget, there's also the Arccos Link, which is significantly cheaper at $149.99. Both are pretty light at under 25 grams, and are compatible with the Arccos range of sensors, grips, and the app. Although, it doesn't have the fancy charging case and won't be as precise as the Link Pro due to the lack of the pin button.