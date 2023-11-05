10 Top Rated Golf Gadget Gifts That Tech-Savvy Players Will Love
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It's not always easy to buy gifts for avid golfers. Anyone who's spent a considerable amount of time at the course will likely already have all the basics they need, and while extra balls, tees, or shirts are always appreciated, they're not exactly the most original gifts. However, the golfing tech world is constantly changing, and that means that even the most kitted-out golfer will likely be missing one or two gadgets to help them hone their game even further.
From cutting-edge rangefinders to golfing smartwatches, there's a huge range of gadgets out there that tech-savvy players might have overlooked. Many of them make for excellent gifts when the holiday season rolls around, and we've scoured expert reviews to whittle down ten top picks that cover all the biggest golf gadget segments. There's something for all needs and budgets, and no matter whether they're a new player or a seasoned pro, there's always an extra piece of tech that could help them get that winning edge.
Shot Scope Pro L2 rangefinder
A rangefinder can be an invaluable tool for golfers looking to get accurate distance readings for flags, but finding a decent, cheap rangefinder is no easy task. Golf Monthy highlights Shot Scope's Pro L2 as one of the best budget options, especially since the device retails on Amazon for less than $150 while providing enough accuracy and speed for most amateur players. It comes with a number of useful features, including slope correction to account for changes in elevation between its location and the flag and a magnet for easy attachment to a golf cart.
It features up to 6x magnification, which is a little less than costlier rangefinders but impressive for this price point. A vibration feature lets users know when the Shot Scope has locked onto its target, and although it can't match the best in class, locking times are generally relatively quick. It might lack the features or lightning-fast readings of pricier rivals, but with a gift budget of $150, it's among the best cheap rangefinders on the market.
Rapsodo launch monitor
Launch monitors can be extremely costly, but the Rapsodo makes use of a golfer's iPhone or iPad camera to offer most of the same features but at a fraction of the price. Placing the monitor unit around six feet behind the tee and attaching the phone allows the Rapsodo to keep track of nine different metrics, which can be cycled through in the companion app. Videos of each shot are available for review after the round, with a tracer line imposed on each to keep track of distance and direction, which Golf Magic found to be highly accurate.
Measurements are calculated both using the camera and with the built-in radar at the base of the monitor. While most players will be more than happy with the data that's available with the free tier of the app, there's also a premium version featuring extras like slow-motion playback and extended video storage.
The Rapsodo usually retails for $499.99 on Amazon, but at the time of writing, the device is significantly reduced to just $289.37. That makes what was already one of our top golf tech accessories even better value, although it's worth noting that the Rapsodo is currently only compatible with Apple products — Android users are out of luck.
Phigolf 2 golf simulator
Whether it's because of time, distance, or the weather, it's not always possible to go to the course. The Phigolf 2 makes it easier to avoid missing out on practice time by letting golfers play rounds without leaving their homes, thanks to the virtual courses available through its app, which can be downloaded to smartphones and tablets or mirrored to a smart TV. Nine courses are available through the Phigolf app, but it's also compatible with the E6 Connect and WGT apps for a much wider variety of courses, albeit at an extra cost. Gear Diary found the Phigolf 2 to be an engaging golf simulator that can be used to improve a player's skill from the comfort of home.
The Phigolf uses a shortened club equipped with sensors to detect swings, but it'll still require plenty of room to use indoors. Once it's set up though, it can provide analysis of each swing, giving golfers ways to improve their game without leaving the house. For time-strapped players or anyone who simply wants to maximize their time spent practicing, it makes a great gift that retails for $299.00 on Amazon.
GolfBuddy Aim W12 GPS golf watch
While there are plenty of golfing apps available for best-selling wearables like the Apple Watch, serious golfers might find it worthwhile to bring a dedicated watch like the GolfBuddy Aim W12 with them to the course. The watch offers a range of useful features like hole flyover, which gives an overhead view of the hole ahead, and green undulation, which displays information on the level of incline on the green. Golf Magic writes that the device is simple to use while on the golf course and found innovative features such as a 2D hole flyover to be highly useful.
Touch IP is another useful addition that allows users to plot a specific point on the hole and get distance information between themselves, the point, and the green. Standard smartwatch features like a step tracker and calorie counter are also included. The Aim W12 features information on over 40,000 golf courses around the world, including most major courses in America, and it's IPX7 rated, so it can be used in all weather conditions. It retails on Amazon for $299.99, but at the time of writing, the watch is discounted to $249.99.
Bushnell Phantom 2 GPS tracker
The Bushnell Phantom 2 offers straightforward distance tracking thanks to its built-in GPS, displaying information on how far golfers are from the front, center, and back of the green on an easy-to-read screen, as noted in a positive review from Breaking Eighty. A green viewing feature also offers more precise tracking for putts and chips, with the option to cycle through various flag locations on select greens.
It features information on 38,000 different courses around the world -– not quite as many as the GolfBuddy watch, but still enough to cover nearly all major courses in the U.S. A built-in magnetic mount makes the Phantom 2 easy to attach to bags or clubs, and with up to 18 hours of battery life, it can go multiple rounds between charges. The Bluetooth connector also allows the tracker to connect to the Bushnell Golf app for round tracking and additional stats. It's available to buy in a variety of colors, with the hi-vis orange tracker retailing for $129.99 on Amazon.
Arccos Smart Sensors (Gen 3+)
Arccos Smart Sensors are a great way to get extra insight on every shot without needing to strap on a watch or remember to set up a tracking device on every hole. The sensors attach to the top of each golf club and log data every time a player swings, which can then be viewed and analyzed through the companion smartphone app. That analysis shows where most strokes are gained throughout a round, as well as tracking performance with each individual club.
There are two big downsides to what's otherwise an excellent tracking system. The first is that in order for the app to know which club is being used, it needs to be in close proximity at all times. That means users have to keep their phone in their pockets throughout the round, but there is an alternative — Arccos also sells a Caddie Link device that does the same job, so the smartphone can be kept safely stored somewhere else. The other main downside is ongoing costs. While the first year's subscription to the Arccos app is free, there's a $12.99 monthly fee after that.
Nonetheless, reviewers such as Golf Monthly have found the product to be well worth the fees. The Gen 3+ sensors remain one of the least intrusive ways to track performance on the course, making them a worthwhile gift for the dedicated golfer. The sensors retail on Amazon for $199.99, while a bundle including the sensors and the Caddie Link is also available on Amazon for $349.98.
Whoop 4.0 fitness tracker
Whoop's fitness trackers have become popular with pros in recent years, and they're a great gift idea for more casual golfers too. The wearable band tracks things like heart rate variability -– that is, the difference in heart rate between when a person is relaxed and when they're exercising –- as well as other metrics like temperature and blood oxygen levels. That data is fed back to the Whoop app, which then offers advice on areas that might need improvement.
Whoop 4.0 is the latest iteration of the tracking system and debuted in 2021. The revised design and upgraded sensors promise greater accuracy than before, along with additional features. It should be said that this is more than just a golf aid, and to be most effective, it will need to be worn on a regular basis both on and off the course, as Golf Monthly explains in its positive review. However, with Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy counting themselves as both investors and regular wearers, its status as the top golfing health tracker seems unshakeable for now.
The Whoop 4.0 is available to purchase on Amazon for $239.00, which includes a 12-month subscription to the service. After that period, an additional monthly fee is required.
Blue Tees Golf The Player speaker
Not everyone is going to want to bring a Bluetooth speaker onto the course with them. In fact, depending on the course, it might not even be allowed. That said, there are plenty of courses out there where bringing an appropriate soundtrack is actively encouraged, and as a result, a slew of golf-focussed Bluetooth speakers have sprung up in recent years. Breaking Eighty highlights the Blue Tees Golf The Player, which retails on Amazon for $129.99 and features IPX7 waterproofing to keep the tunes coming no matter the conditions.
A built-in magnet means the speaker can be easily attached to a golf cart, and the pairing function allows multiple speakers to be chained together to create a party atmosphere on the course. The Bluetooth connection is designed to work up to 100 feet away, so golfers who prefer to keep their phone in their pockets and not their cart shouldn't need to worry about music cutting in and out. A full battery can last around 12 hours and can serve just as well for off-course duties after the round is finished.
Jabra Elite 4 Active Bluetooth earbuds
Golfers who prefer to keep their music to themselves will be better served by one of the many wireless earbuds on the market. One of the best budget pairs is the Jabra Elite 4 Active, which feature active noise canceling and IP57 water and dust resistance to make them both weatherproof and sweatproof. While cheaper earbuds are available, the very cheapest tend to compromise on sound quality, features, build quality, or a mix of all three. Sound Guys found that the Elite 4 Active earbuds strike a good balance here, as they're a step above more budget rivals in those key aspects but still make for an affordable gift all the same.
Around seven hours of playback time is available per charge, and recharging the earbuds in the case adds an extra 21 hours of battery life. While having earbuds fall out mid-swing is a perennial worry for lesser pairs, the Elite 4 Active earbuds are designed for sport and hook securely into the ear with a choice of ear tips available for optimal fit. The Jabra earbuds retail for $119.99 on Amazon, but at the time of writing, they are discounted to just under $100.
Bushnell Pro X3 rangefinder
Top-tier rangefinders cost multiple times more than their budget-oriented counterparts, but they offer golfers a wider range of features as well as superior accuracy. Breaking Eighty recommends the Bushnell Pro X3 – which we also previously featured on our list of the best rangefinders for every budget – as its slope adjustment, IPX7 waterproof rating, and customizable display make it a top pick in the premium category. Like all good rangefinders, it features a built-in magnetic mount to attach easily to carts and uses a vibration feature to confirm it's locked onto a flag.
Another great feature is the rangefinder's ability to connect to the Bushnell Golf app, which gives extra insight into mapped courses, including hole flyovers and course updates. The Pro X3 is a great gift for golf newbies and seasoned players alike, but it's quite the investment. It retails for $599.99 on Amazon, but at the time of writing, it is reduced to $515.06.