Jabra Elite 4 Active earbuds arrive with ANC and wing-free sports design

Danish company Jabra has introduced a new pair of sports earbuds designed without the wing tips common to this particular wearables genre, giving consumers who live an active lifestyle a more minimalist audio option. The Jabra Elite 4 Active true wireless earbuds pack a number of features at a relatively low price point, including active noise cancellation (ANC).

Jabra

The Jabra Elite 4 Active, as the name suggests, is designed for use in active situations, including while cycling or working out. The ANC feature filters out most ambient noise for a highly isolated audio experience, while the HearThrough mode allows external sounds to reach the user’s ears during times when necessary for safety or convenience.

The mode supports Android and iOS with connectivity delivered via Bluetooth 5.2. The model features a blocky, angular design built with IP57 resistance against water, including sweat. Four integrated microphones enable users to make and take calls, while an included “special mesh” cover for the microphones cuts down on wind noises. The model packs 6mm drivers.

Users can expect up to 7 hours of use per battery charge, which increases to up to 28 hours when factoring in the charging case. The case supports fast charging, delivering one hour of playback per 10 minutes of charging. The model supports single earbud use, which means one earpiece can be used while the other is left in the case to charge. Other notable features include Spotify Tap, voice access to Alexa, and Google Fast Pair support.

Though Jabra launched this model ahead of CES 2022, some details are still absent and it is anticipated we’ll know more once the electronics show kicks off. At this time, the Jabra Elite 4 Active is listed on the company’s UK website, Amazon UK, and Australian retailer JB Hi-Fi; however, they haven’t yet appeared on the company’s US website or Amazon, as well as in other markets. The price sits at $179 in Australia, which indicates how much consumers in other markets can expect to pay.

