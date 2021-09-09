WHOOP 4.0 and WHOOP Body wearable technology debut

WHOOP is a self-described human performance company that has revealed its next-generation technology. The technology includes WHOOP 4.0, a digital fitness and health coach providing athletes with insights whenever and wherever they are. The company has also revealed WHOOP Body, which is a smart apparel line featuring Any-Wear Technology.

The two products work together with the WHOOP 4.0 offering digital fitness and health coaching. Body products allow users to wear the 4.0 hardware on multiple locations on the body. In addition, the company promises it will consistently deliver in-app updates for the hardware to improve the user experience over time.

A WHOOP membership is part of the hardware purchase allowing users to get first access to upgrade to the new WHOOP 4.0 at no cost. The company also offers its hardware in bulk for healthcare, government, businesses, and other customers. Some of the key features of WHOOP 4.0 included an upgraded sensor suite with the active sensor containing five LEDs, including three green, one red, and one infrared.

The sensor suite also includes four photodiodes and relies on advanced algorithms for accurate heart rate measurement. The new 4.0 device is 33 percent smaller than the 3.0 device and promises a five-day battery life. It also features a sleep coach with haptic alerts that can wake users using vibrations at a time based on their needs and sleep cycle.

Another of the new and important features is a pulse oximeter that can calculate blood oxygen levels. The new health monitor lets users track their heart rate, skin temperature, blood oxygen saturation, resting heart rate, heart rate variability, and their respiratory rate in a single view. The feature also allows exporting of 30 and 180-day trends for tracking these measurements long-term.

WHOOP Body accessories include a Fast Link Slider making it easier to swap the 4.0 hardware into a different band to suit your mood or style for the day. The company also offers SuperKnit Bands built for durability and comfort, with a future fast-drying HydroKnit band to be released for water sports and activities. WHOOP Body products range in price from $54-$109. The WHOOP 4.0 hardware is included at no cost with an app membership that starts at $18 per month.