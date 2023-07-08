The Best Apple Watch Apps Every Golfer Should Have Installed

The Apple Watch is a key digital resource that so many people rely on every day. This is particularly true for golfers who want to get the most out of their game. GPS watch technology has been around for a while, but many older styles are bulky, uncomfortable, and useful only in this singular context. The Apple Watch, on the other hand, can support a variety of wrist-based golf applications that add the same data-driven approach to your game without sacrificing comfort or offering nonexistent utility beyond the links.

And with the golfing apps we've listed below in your wrist-worn library, getting the most out of your game is easier than ever. The pros utilize a wealth of analytical tools to improve their ball striking, spin management, and distance control — why shouldn't you focus on these aspects of the game too? (Moreover, thanks to the seamless pairing between the iPhone and the Apple Watch, you can dive into all that data once you've left the golf course.) Here are the essential golfing apps you should have in your toolbox.