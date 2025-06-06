This Is The Best Swiss Army Knife For Everyday Carry, According To Users

When asked about their preferred Swiss Army Knife models for everyday carry purposes, users often cite a handful of specific names, such as the Explorer, the Climber, and the Rambler. One of the most common names, though, is the Compact model Swiss Army Knife, a model made specifically to serve its purposes while taking up as little space as realistically possible.

The Compact model measures in at just 3.6 inches in length, and weighs just 2.3 ounces. As one Reddit user puts it, the Compact is light and small enough that you can't even feel it in your pocket, which is nice if you're out and about all day and don't want to feel it smacking against your thigh. The Compact is loaded with 15 tools, including a blade, tweezers, a screwdriver, and others. While it doesn't have all of the specialized implements other models possess, users like that the tools it does have are nice and slim and aren't redundant, and that the knife still manages to be fully sized.

Scott Einsmann of OutdoorLife called the Compact the best overall Swiss Army Knife of 2025, particularly enjoying the everyday applications of the included pen and scissors for taking notes and cutting cord and tape, respectively.

The Compact is a very popular model, though it does have some sticking points for some. Some Reddit users believe it's a bit overpriced at $59 for its smaller footprint, while others add that the smaller tools are a bit flimsier than they'd like. The slimmer profile also makes it slightly more difficult to open. Generally, though, as long as you're not subjecting the tools to intensive work, the Compact is your ideal everyday Swiss Army Knife.