Why Are Swiss Army Knives So Hard To Open? (And How To Make It Easier)

The Swiss Army Knife has a long history of being an incredibly useful and versatile multi-tool that comes in a massive range of options. These knives can be everything from a multi-tool for camping to a cyber tool for technicians. However, regardless of the model type, there is one blight that can afflict any knife — an unwillingness to open, at least without it putting up a fight. This is usually something that occurs in older knives, and is normally a result of a build up of grime and dirt in the mechanisms including the hinges, springs, and the interior of the knife. In the best case scenario, this is frustrating. However, it can also be dangerous. A Swiss Army Knife that is hard to open can easily lead to injuries ranging from broken fingernails to more serious cuts. The solution to the problem is to thoroughly clean and lubricate your Swiss Army Knife, which can quickly restore your knife and allow you to easily access all the tools and blades again.

Here's the best way to clean your knife, including the best lubricants to use on it to make sure the blades open easily and it remains safe to use.