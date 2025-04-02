Why Are Swiss Army Knives So Hard To Open? (And How To Make It Easier)
The Swiss Army Knife has a long history of being an incredibly useful and versatile multi-tool that comes in a massive range of options. These knives can be everything from a multi-tool for camping to a cyber tool for technicians. However, regardless of the model type, there is one blight that can afflict any knife — an unwillingness to open, at least without it putting up a fight. This is usually something that occurs in older knives, and is normally a result of a build up of grime and dirt in the mechanisms including the hinges, springs, and the interior of the knife. In the best case scenario, this is frustrating. However, it can also be dangerous. A Swiss Army Knife that is hard to open can easily lead to injuries ranging from broken fingernails to more serious cuts. The solution to the problem is to thoroughly clean and lubricate your Swiss Army Knife, which can quickly restore your knife and allow you to easily access all the tools and blades again.
Here's the best way to clean your knife, including the best lubricants to use on it to make sure the blades open easily and it remains safe to use.
Preparing to clean your Swiss Army Knife
One of the most common reasons that Swiss Army Knives become hard to open is simply down to dirt and grime getting into the mechanisms. In these cases, the answer is to clean it thoroughly and reapply a suitable lubricant once the knife is clean. However, before you get started, it's important to remove the batteries from any knife with integrated electronics (USB ports aside, the electronics themselves have a protective layer of lacquer and won't be damaged). There are also a few tools worth assembling beforehand, such as small brushes (old toothbrushes are perfect), cotton swabs, and some mild soap or detergent.
Lubrication is also important, but the type of oil you use needs to be considered. While multi-purpose oils may work, it's best to opt for a lubricant purposely designed for knives. This is especially important if you ever use the knife for preparing foodstuff — WD-40 might be many things, but it isn't pleasant as a salad dressing. A good choice is Victorinox Swiss knife/multi-tool oil, which is a food-safe oil with a neutral taste and smell and which is designed to be highly resistant to aging. Once you have these few items assembled, then the next stage is to thoroughly clean and lubricate your Swiss Army Knife.
Cleaning and lubricating your Swiss Army Knife
First, let's address a point of caution. Always work slowly to reduce the chance of injury on open blades. Bearing this in mind, the first step is to rinse the knife under lukewarm running water, which removes any loose dirt from the knife. Using a cotton swab, toothbrush, or toothpick at this stage can be helpful. Once complete, the next phase is to give the knife a more thorough cleaning. Using a lightly-soaped toothbrush or similar, gently clean the blades, body, and interior. Try to remove as much grime as possible from the inside and pay close attention to the hinge points.
A good next step is to submerge the knife in a bowl of lukewarm water and open and close all the blades several times. This will help to make them easier to open. Once this is complete, you should dry the knife as much as possible. A hairdryer can be useful, but simply leaving it in a warm place for a while is perfectly fine. When it is dry, you can apply the lubricant. This only needs small drops, but you should apply it to all the friction points, including the springs, hinge points, and the gaps between the blades and tool casing. It is also a good opportunity to sharpen the blades of your Swiss Army Knife.
With the right care and attention, a Swiss Army Knife like the excellent Fieldmaster Pocket Knife will continue to open smoothly for years to come!