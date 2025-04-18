Kawasaki Made A Hydrogen-Powered Robot Horse You May Ride Some Day
Kawasaki Heavy Industries presented an inventive piece of futuristic technology at the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo: Corleo, a four-legged, hydrogen-powered mechanized "horse" that promises to take riders across exceptionally rugged backcountry with ease — someday. Corleo's capability was primarily demonstrated through a computer-generated video clip, though there was a real-world model at the expo that could move (slightly).
At first glance, this strange robotic contraption looks like it was yanked right off the PlayStation hit Horizon Zero Dawn, a post-apocalyptic open-world adventure that pits you against autonomous animal-shaped machines. However, the Japanese manufacturer has put significant thought into this currently conceptual model, though you shouldn't plan to take a ride just yet: Kawasaki suggests it could be released to consumers around 2050.
Featuring a 150cc hydrogen engine, Corleo will independently move and balance each of its legs, allowing maneuvers like jumping over obstacles like a horse. It's meant to come with traction-aiding rubber hooves that will offer enhanced stability on uneven terrain. This isn't the company's only foray into alternative power, as it teased a Kawasaki hydrogen powered motorcycle a couple of years back.
How are you supposed to drive a robotic horse?
Engineers had a big hurdle to jump over when developing a four-legged vehicle controlled by a rider. Obviously, traditional methods of control were going to be a challenge, as Corleo moves more like an animal than a traditional machine. According to seasoned equestrians, a lot can be communicated to a horse via simple shifts in a rider's weight. Perhaps this is the inspiration Kawasaki Heavy Industries had for controlling movement with Corleo.
This forward-thinking vehicle concept relies exclusively on the rider shifting their body to indicate desired travel direction. Corleo's more organic movement is expected to be made possible using advanced artificial intelligence that can not only recognize rider movement, but also consider the surrounding terrain.
But instead of a thick mane directly in front of your hands, as you'd find when seated on a horse's saddle, Corleo sports a futuristic heads-up display. It's packed with data about fuel levels, guidance instructions (which can project arrows on the ground), and other relevant diagnostics. While some may long for Corleo to come to fruition, there are also others who may find it a bit unsettling, like these haunting robots that are actually real.
Can this be considered a motorcycle?
While Corleo can't be classified technically as a motorcycle, it's easy to see why some have made that connection. For example, other than the legs, if you focus on the top half of this vehicle, it bears a striking similarity to a motor bike. There is a front fairing complete with a windscreen, Corleo's seat is a similar shape and design to a sport motorcycle's, and there are even pegs below the seat where the rider can place their feet. In addition, where handlebars would typically be on a bike, Corleo has a bar to grab onto, again drawing comparisons between the two.
The big visual divide between Kawasaki Heavy Industries' robot and a motorcycle is the absence of wheels. Take, for example, the strangest concept motorcycles ever developed, and you'll notice that while outlandish in design, they all still feature wheels. But Corleo is hardly the first mechanized device inspired by nature, as these robotic animals prove technology has made huge leaps. With 2050 more than two decades away, it'll be interesting to see how this robotic horse continues to develop — if it's released at all.