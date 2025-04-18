Kawasaki Made A Hydrogen-Powered Robot Horse You May Ride Some Day

Kawasaki Heavy Industries presented an inventive piece of futuristic technology at the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo: Corleo, a four-legged, hydrogen-powered mechanized "horse" that promises to take riders across exceptionally rugged backcountry with ease — someday. Corleo's capability was primarily demonstrated through a computer-generated video clip, though there was a real-world model at the expo that could move (slightly).

At first glance, this strange robotic contraption looks like it was yanked right off the PlayStation hit Horizon Zero Dawn, a post-apocalyptic open-world adventure that pits you against autonomous animal-shaped machines. However, the Japanese manufacturer has put significant thought into this currently conceptual model, though you shouldn't plan to take a ride just yet: Kawasaki suggests it could be released to consumers around 2050.

Featuring a 150cc hydrogen engine, Corleo will independently move and balance each of its legs, allowing maneuvers like jumping over obstacles like a horse. It's meant to come with traction-aiding rubber hooves that will offer enhanced stability on uneven terrain. This isn't the company's only foray into alternative power, as it teased a Kawasaki hydrogen powered motorcycle a couple of years back.

